stash-and-the-family-to-come:-“a-son,-my-greatest-wish”

Stash and Giulia Belmonte , over time, have not said much about themselves. But, on the evening when Maria De Filippi, on television, made the couple's first pregnancy known, something in the curtain of silence that surrounded her broke. The Kolors frontman and sports host started talking about each other. The shared project of a family now close to telling their love. “This was one of my biggest wishes, a wish that I had never even expressed to my friends or my family, because I was almost ashamed” , explained Stash via Instagram, showing a page on which, clearly, he wrote: «I want to be a dad».

The singer, to himself, has repeated this several times. And finally, the desire has “turned into reality”. Stash told it via Instagram and via Instagram began to reveal what he has kept secret so far: his girlfriend, excerpts from a life that has finally made its appearance online. The former student Mediaset was seen embraced by Giulia Belmonte , in two shots accompanied by a few words. «Nothing more», he wrote in the second and last photo published online, leaving short stories of his companion to the stories. Which, however, has maintained greater confidentiality.

The face of Telenova, who published a video of the first ultrasounds on her social profile, thanked the public of Stash and his for his affection. But great proclamations about motherhood did not make it. Not for now.

