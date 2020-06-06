stash-is-expecting-a-son:-«the-most-beautiful-music-i-have-ever-created»

«In a so complicated moment for the world, I'm happy to celebrate a hymn to life: Stash becomes a dad ». Thus Maria De Filippi , during the final of « Special Friends », revealed the wonderful news about the singer of The Kolors, former winner of the talent and then professor of the school: he made him settle at the center of the stage and then he gave him a tender golden pendant in the shape of a teddy bear.

«All this is crazy », thanks the musician, while the video of the ultrasound where you listen to the heartbeat of the unborn child. “This is definitely the most beautiful music I've ever created,” writes Stash on his account by publishing the same clip. «Like every extraordinary thing that happened to me in life, comes so suddenly . And therefore I must trust my instinct “.

Stash, Neapolitan class 1988 , is therefore ready to dive in a new chapter of his life: «That life to which I am grateful because at any moment, like lightning in a clear sky and especially in a moment like this, he made me the most beautiful gift ever », he concludes sending fans delirious,« a new me begins today , from today everything takes a different sense because I know that you will be there . “

Although he has not made any reference to the girlfriend , on social networks the “hunt” for the future mother , identified in Giulia Belmonte , model and journalist from Abruzzo, former finalist in Miss Italy and travel companion of the archaeologist Aristide Malnati in some programs on Telenova : in her stories, in fact, the girl shared the post of sweet half accompanied by a heart.

Now all that remains is to understand whether the bow on the door will be pink or light blue .

READ ALSO

«Special Friends», The Kolors renounce the final

READ ALSO

Stash: «Pop is niche today»