stayhome,-our-lockdown-lives,-so-similar-and-different.-the-photos

One day when we never expected it we found ourselves in the same world condition: locked in the house with a single fixed thought, the covid – 19 . So the lockdown began just over three months ago, first in China and then in Italy and extended to the whole world.

We have come to know each other again, we have given ourselves new habits, new ways of working. Everything has changed, never to return as before. And this is what the thousands of images of the international photo contest # StayHome, launched on the Agora platform

tell . A global tale of the pandemic, seen from within.

«I would like to thank the thousands of photographers who participated in #StayHome to express their point of view and share a message of hope for humanity through their photographs», he explains Octavi Royo , CEO of Agora. «While we are all enduring similar circumstances, these photos show that each house is different and each point of view is unique. Together we are stronger “.

The isolation was, for many, a suspended time in which it was possible to do all those things that had remained outstanding, those postponed. Like learning a musical instrument, reading all those books left to collect dust on the bedside table, but also talking to loved ones, resting. Take time and breathe. At the center of the shots of #StayHome are the houses, the looks at the window, the music played on the balconies, the hand-sewn masks, the desire to go out, the thousand ways to be next to the children and keep them entertained, despite everything. All of us are in this gallery.

READ ALSO

Our Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Milan during the lockdown, the photos to be shared in solidarity

READ ALSO

Coronavirus? The wedding is celebrated at the drive-in

READ ALSO

Lockdown at home with dad: the photographic project