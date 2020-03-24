stayhomestaystrong:-rinascente's-appeal-from-social-networks-to-shop-windows

Repeating it is never enough: «staying at home» is the only weapon in our power to extinguish the coronavirus infection and win this battle all together. To join the appeal is also Rinascente which, in addition to having closed its megastores in advance of issuing government restrictions, he decided to make the message viral with a campaign summarized in the hashtag # StayHomeStayStrong.

The communicative project takes the form of a series of colorful and captivating illustrations, all bearing strong slogans, direct and at the same time imbued with hope, which soon became viral on social media.

But not only.

From the virtual world to the real world, the step was short because Rinascente decided to dress his windows with the same illustrations, in a symbolic choral cry that from the Milan arrives to that of Florence, Rome, Palermo, Cagliari . But this choice is not accidental.

For Rinascente, in fact, the windows have been, since the years 50 , the communication medium par excellence. As if they were a sort of mirror in which our country, with its beauties, its events, its successes and its riches, can be reflected to make them known to the world. Today, in those shop windows, the mirror is the hope that all this ends as soon as possible soon.

