stefano-accorsi-will-be-dad-again:-bianca-vitali-is-pregnant

Stefano Accorsi will be dad again. To give the good news is the actor via Instagram, sharing a photo of the baby bump of his wife Bianca Vitali . To embrace the baby bump there are four other hands: that of the actor, of the little Lorenzo , their firstborn born in April 2017, and those of Orlando , 13, and Athena , 10, born from the relationship between Accorsi and Laetitia Casta.

For Ail 49 enne it is therefore the fourth child . « Waiting all together», he writes as a caption to the shot of a beautiful extended family.

“It's all love”, specifies below another photo.

Bianca, 29, for him it was u n love to catch . The doubts about the age difference did not last long (“I was wondering: can it be done? But is it right? Then the facts arrived and I stopped asking myself questions”). The wedding arrived on a November morning on 2015. And now the family is ready to grow again. Best wishes!

READ ALSO

The children of Prince Edward who “probably” will have to work to live

READ ALSO

Luciana Littizzetto and her children in foster care: «You become a mother in a bang»

READ ALSO

George and Charlotte with dad William: small volunteers grow up