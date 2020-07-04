stefano-de-martino:-«a-relationship-with-alessia-marcuzzi?-all-false-»

“If I fall in love, I swear to you, I tell you.” So Stefano De Martino via Instagram responds to what, in a few hours, has been already candidate to be the gossip of the summer 2020. Dagospia wrote it, in a late Saturday evening in early July: «There is a red thread that binds the end of the relationship De Martino-Belén and the crisis Marcuzzi-Calabresi : the clandestine relationship ( discovered by Belén ) between De Martino and Alessia Marcuzzi “, Reads the website founded by Roberto D'Agostino.

A bomb, placed black on white with no further details, no explanations (and no evidence).

Arrived while all parties are on vacation. Belén Rodriguez, who was the first – a few weeks ago – to talk about the new break with her husband, is on a boat between Positano and Amalfi. «Belén da due weeks is in love with Gianmaria Antinolfi , an impressive Neapolitan entrepreneur », always adds Dagospia . Stefano instead, who is working on the new edition of Made in Sud , from a couple of months ago based in Naples (back to Milan only for Santiago, 7, had by the Argentine showgirl). Alessia Marcuzzi, wife of Paolo Calabresi Marconi from 2014, moves between the Circeo and Ponza.

The first (and only one so far) to break the silence was De Martino. The dancer and conductor, who until now had always preferred the “no comment” on the new farewell to Belén and the alleged new flirts, this time choose another via. And send online, via Instagram stories, a video message: «A small correction, among all the things that have circulated on the web this week, this fake news is the biggest. Someone wrote that I have or have had a history with Alessia Marcuzzi. I was on the phone with Alessia and Paolo, who are two of my great friends, and we had a big laugh despite the annoyance of such news ».

And again, continue on 30 enne: «Unfortunately I am aware of the media position I occupy at the moment. Being a public figure I accept fake news, criticisms, everything that happens . I know that the news will be wasted in these months and I live peacefully. When we touch families with children, please we really avoid. I promise you that if I trust, if I fall in love, I will let you know . Enjoy the summer. ” Point. At least for now.

READ ALSO

Stefano De Martino, far from Belén (and concentrated on work)

READ ALSO

Belén, the “open heart” video and Stefano at a distance

READ ALSO

Alessia Marcuzzi and Paolo Calabresi Marconi? No crisis