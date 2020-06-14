Stefano De Martino and the reasons for the “crisis” with Belén Rodriguez

What happened between Stefano De Martino and Belén Rodriguez ? Fans and pink newspapers have been wondering for weeks. More precisely from 27 May, when the Argentine showgirl is out of the closet by posting a video on social media in which he admitted to crossing a not easy period: «They are really complicated days for me, but as a woman I am tired of reading articles that distort the situation of things “.

The outburst was linked to the gossip of an alleged backfire with the ex, Andrea Iannone , paparazzi on the same evening in the same restaurant in Belén: «If I am around the city and people come it is not my responsibility , nor something that I have organized, “she said . The hunting for the causes of the break, however, did not stop and, according to the latest rumors, there would have been internal clutches to the family .

Seconds the sources of Libero , in fact, Veronica Cozzani and Cecila Rodriguez – mother and sister of Belén – would have had meetings with the little one Santiago – child of the couple – much more frequent than those of the De Martino family. The newspaper even speaks of “ ménage a 4″ , which would have pushed the dancer to an «escape» to Naples , where he was then engaged in the recordings of “ Made in the South”.

Many expected clarification during his connection to « Domenica In », at least a sentence that could somehow bring down the end credits on the “hunt” for the reasons for the crisis . In the conversation with Mara Venier , however, the argument has not come out and the two have spoken only of the next edition of the program . «I see you slim», the presenter tried to pinch him .

«I went on a diet before come to Naples, “he replied with a smile. Which does not solve the mystery.

