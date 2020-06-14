World
Stefano De Martino and the reasons for the “crisis” with Belén Rodriguez
According to the latest rumors, the dancer would not have liked some interference from the showgirl's family (“especially from her sister Cecilia and her mother Veronica”): no clarification during the connection to “Domenica In », the question remains open
What happened between Stefano De Martino and Belén Rodriguez ? Fans and pink newspapers have been wondering for weeks. More precisely from 27 May, when the Argentine showgirl is out of the closet by posting a video on social media in which he admitted to crossing a not easy period: «They are really complicated days for me, but as a woman I am tired of reading articles that distort the situation of things “.
The outburst was linked to the gossip of an alleged backfire with the ex, Andrea Iannone , paparazzi on the same evening in the same restaurant in Belén: «If I am around the city and people come it is not my responsibility , nor something that I have organized, “she said . The hunting for the causes of the break, however, did not stop and, according to the latest rumors, there would have been internal clutches to the family .
Seconds the sources of Libero , in fact, Veronica Cozzani and Cecila Rodriguez – mother and sister of Belén – would have had meetings with the little one Santiago – child of the couple – much more frequent than those of the De Martino family. The newspaper even speaks of “ ménage a 4″ , which would have pushed the dancer to an «escape» to Naples , where he was then engaged in the recordings of “ Made in the South”.
Many expected clarification during his connection to « Domenica In », at least a sentence that could somehow bring down the end credits on the “hunt” for the reasons for the crisis . In the conversation with Mara Venier , however, the argument has not come out and the two have spoken only of the next edition of the program . «I see you slim», the presenter tried to pinch him .
«I went on a diet before come to Naples, “he replied with a smile. Which does not solve the mystery.
