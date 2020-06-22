Stefano De Martino, Belén and the other women: the summer 2020 romance continues

Stefano De Martino , who last week allowed Mara Venier to goad him on the (alleged) crisis with Belén Rodriguez , is got back. In the studies of Domenica In the former dancer of Friends this time he didn't show up alone. With him, in the first weekend of summer, he had Fatima Trotta and Biagio Izzo, colleagues from Made in Sud and accomplices of a gag that went viral online. «He is dismal, disrespectful and rude. It must always follow women, indeed it is women who go after him, because he is beautiful, “said Izzo di De Martino, forcing Mara Venier to make a sudden defense.

“He, however, rejects them all, I know him well”, ventured the conductor Rai. «No, I am an atheist. That of women is a religion that I no longer profess “, replied De Martino laughing, adding details on how deep the crisis with Belén can be.

The former dancer and the showgirl would have left (again) during the quarantine, and De Martino would have suffered so much from the failure of the newly found marriage that he had pulled the oars in the boat and decided, until date to be destined, not to think about love anymore. To women, to relationships and indiscretions that seem to follow him everywhere. Or at least that's how he likes to make people believe. There are those who murmur, in fact, that the union of the couple was made to waver by another woman (of the show), in love with no possibility of withdrawal of De Martino. And who, however, refers to her family “too present” .

Certainly the rumors do not stop, adding pages on pages to a novel that seems to excite all of Italy. Belén Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are what once were Al Bano and Romina, opposite poles of a tormented love whose intensity does not end in rupture. They are the most loved gossip couple, the Romeo and Juliet of the modern age. And however much the gossip wants them divided, fans dream of them together. Stronger of the interference of others, more solid than some gust of wind. We'll see.



