stella-mccartney,-the-catwalk-is-animal-rights

Stella McCartney is one of the most recognizable aesthetics of our time, immediately traceable in her sculptural silhouettes, minimal ornaments and, above all, in the materials used: for the British designer, the celebration of nature and its inhabitants is an indispensable cardinal point in the conception of its collections, such as the one presented today during Paris Fashion Week, inspired by the work of the French painter and sculptor Erté. An artist that McCartney first knew when she was a child, and to whom she decided to refer for the creations of the Autumn / Winter 2020 season, a modernist version of an opulent fantasy, made possible by access to the archives of Erté . The result is a series of garments with prints never used before in fashion, where the artist's vision is translated into Stella's aesthetic vocabulary, in an irresistible tension between male and female clothing.

The palette includes earth tones, minerals, sand, hazelnut, clay, walnut and navy blue , which are combined with lilac and ginger to create a rebel show and bold. Not only in design, but also in the message conveyed on the catwalk: the show ended in fact by parading models disguised as pigs, rabbits, crocodiles and more, alongside the clothes of the collection, to reaffirm the house's philosophy English : «What we are trying to do to Stella McCartney is to share a powerful and meaningful message with humor and fun, to make our point palatable and digestible so that the people listened to» read the press release « These animals are the ingredients of all the other shows. We are present in the luxury brand in the world that does not kill animals on the catwalk. I wanted to underline this point, but in a joyful way “.

In line with this spirit, in fact, the Autumn / Winter 2020 show features more vegan skin than any other collection prêt-à- porter by Stella McCartney, while in the knitwear there is a sweater made of an innovative fabric that resembles sheepskin , which obviously does not come from an animal at all. For the next cold season, the designer does not give up even the crocodile texture, in the iconic Falabella geometric bag, in eco-leather, as well as the suede, which we find in the laces and in the inserts of the sumptuous Hobo bag . A tribute to the beauty of the animal world without a trace of cruelty, also taken from the animalistic jewels in gold and silver, for a refined and eccentric touch.

