stella-pecollo:-«when-i-realized-i-wasn't-wrong»

Christmas day arrives and you hope that your aunt will give you a dress, a trip or any other useful item for a fifteen-year-old granddaughter. A S tella Pecollo , however, things went differently because, under the tree, she does not find a book or a DVD, but a diet designed especially for her. «At that time I was very obsessed with dieting because I was convinced that I was wrong, always too fat. So, there and then, the fact that my aunt had given me one seemed like a mega-gift.

Also because it was the most popular diet of that period »explains Stella on the phone, ready to retrace the most vivid and strident memories of memory with a new sense of serenity. “If I looked at that gift now I would say: but damn it, giving me a trip wouldn't have been cooler?” The scene is not the result of his imagination, but enclosed in the book I am beautiful – Lightness is not a matter of weight , published by Sperling & Kupfer and out on 12 May.

An ironic, scratchy and funny book in which Stella, an established actress and burlesque dancer, decides for the first time to rewind the tape and to tell the long process that led her to accept herself as she is. The extra pounds, for her, have been a problem since she went to school and none of her classmates chose her for group activities during gymnastics; but also later, when a user known on Tinder decided to block it after seeing his photos and finding out his weight. «I don't tell my story just to do it, but because I hope it will be useful to someone. I really hope this book helps all the girls and boys who have lived or are living mine same things to open your eyes and see yourself in a different way “.

A curiosity: do you still hear your aunt who 15 years gave her the diet on Christmas?

“I felt a little guilty for writing these things in the book, but after all it is reality. I've always had a good relationship with her, she values ​​me a lot at the level of the journey and she feels inspired by what I do. In the past she too was overweight and I hope I have contributed in my way to change her point of view. It often happens that parents and close relatives say the magic phrase “I do it for your good”: in the meantime, however, my vision has widened, I have worked a lot on myself and I can say I have forgiven them, in quotes . “

Now what do you say to those who say “it's for your good”?

«If they are very close relatives that I know they love me, I thank them and then I do whatever I want anyway. If it concerns other people, I react differently according to how they tell me: unsolicited advice is always an invasion, something that is not good. If you are not a doctor, a psychologist or a dietician, they should be avoided “.

In the book he writes that “a fat person is as if he had a real disease”.

«One of my battles is precisely to suggest to the ignorant that if you have a flesh person in front of you, it doesn't mean that you are sick. For example, I do activities, musicals, yoga, swimming, burlesque. Maybe on the other side you see a thin person that you think is healthy but who, in reality. he smokes three packs of cigarettes a day and suffers from pressure. It is something that bothers me because it is very difficult to dispel this myth that sees the fat person always beached on the sofa eating at McDonald's. “

At a certain point something inside you changes and you accept: do you tell me that moment?

«It happens when at 21 years I leave home and move to Milan. I attend an acting course with American teachers who came from Hollywood and who, slowly, teach me to look at myself with a different eye. One of them tells me: “but do you know the potential, the charm, the beauty and the strength you have?”. He explains that the extra pounds are only a trait that makes me unique and different from the others that present themselves for the role of protagonist. These talks led me to a switch: everything changed from there. It was not easy, also because the struggle for self-esteem is something that lasts a lifetime “.

In the book he also speaks of sex and its “beautiful show” of men. Isn't it true that an overweight woman is not attractive, as someone says?

“Absolutely not. Everyone has different tastes: there are those who like skinny and there are those who like girls in the flesh. I am not only my weight: I have energy, character, green eyes. I can also attract the other sex based on this. It is not how they want us to believe, there is not only beauty and ugliness, and it is important to remember it. Weight is not a defect, but it is a characteristic: if tomorrow I decide to lose 20 pounds because I feel like it, as happened to me when I am went to Los Angeles and lost ten, that's my thing, very intimate. It's wrong to judge it. “

Exactly what happened to Adele, who was highly criticized for losing weight.

«Everyone has a different path and different motivations. The fact that I connect food to emotions is natural: if I want to celebrate a result with a pizza, let me eat it. Or if I'm bored and I feel like losing ten pounds out of curiosity I try and do it, the important thing is not to do the do-it-yourself things that go crazy on social media. We must not condemn those who want to do diets and those who do not want to do them. Everyone should simply do their own business. “

Did you have a difficult relationship with the mirror: did you make peace with your image?

«It was a gradual thing. When I went to burlesque, which allowed me to undress not only the clothes but the limits that I thought I had imposed myself, I felt free. Seeing my naked body in such a pure, fun and creative light could not fail to make me look in the mirror and push me to smile. As if I were saying for the first time: “hell, I'm not bad”. Then, of course, there are days when you look at yourself and those when you don't, like everyone else. Quarantined species “.

How is it regulated in quarantine? Does he care about his appearance even if he stays at home?

«Having done every morning a format on Instagram named I stay at home and dance led me to take care of myself, to put myself every day a different colored dress – another achievement was to dress me colorful -, to make up and brush me well. However, the days when gravity pulls you towards the bed also happen: I think it is important to accept those moments there too. You will take a shower tomorrow, patience “.

You said that burlesque freed you: does it also apply to writing?

«It was therapeutic, it made me remember the things I had removed, dust off the old photos. Seeing all this in writing has a certain effect, it is a goal both from a professional and a life point of view: as if I said “I got this far”, and it's written, so it's true. Card sings “.

As a child, when she was isolated during gymnastics, what would she feel when reading a book like this?

“It would certainly have helped me to feel less alone: ​​it would have been cool to have such a book in my hands. In a closed environment like school, especially when you are in a small town, all you live is your reality and you have no great comparison to compare yourself with. The word “curvy” did not exist but now, fortunately, the new generations have an edge, they are ahead. When I took the first steps in the dance I was convinced that I could not do it because all the dancers I saw were thin, but it was not true: now on social networks you see a lot of dancers with various body types dancing like a god and it is a resource. We are all normal and all different “

