stephanie-glitter,-an-anthem-in-milan

Content created by the student of Condé Nast Social Academy Francesca Ferraiola.

A warm and sunny day accompanies us for all the time spent with our protagonist in her Porta Venezia, near the the beating heart of Milanese fashion , where he lives and spends most of his time.

Sensual, glamorous, strong and determined . These are the characteristics that invade you at the first meeting with Stephanie. Nothing is left to chance. A young soul who knows what he wants and is not afraid of getting it.

Transgressive but full of charm. A mix between Helmut Newton and a diva from the golden years of cinema. Ironic, pungent, sensual. Does not like labels or classifications and I can only be in this totally in agreement with her.

Every day through its social channels it shows us the thousand facets of its appearance and its character but which in the end, share the infinite contradictions and differences that each of us has within himself . A spirit free from preconceptions . Perhaps this is precisely the key to its great success: in being different from the banality that pervades the web, it manages to be closer to the people who follow it.

In our intimate chat with soft lights in a historic place in Milan like Sala Venezia, he tells us how love for this neighborhood was born. «As soon as I arrived in Milan from Pordenone, Porta Venezia was love at first sight . Since the beginning it has been a haven of freedom where different realities coexisted but at the same time joined together. So I realized it was this was the place where I wanted to live my Milan . As my friend says Myss Keta, this neighborhood is not only a nerve center of the Milanese nightlife but also a real life style “.

«I like the feeling of familiarity in this neighborhood who sends you, – continues Stephanie, – I am a little shabby in this. I love shopping in the usual places, fruit from my trusted greengrocer, fresh pasta at the pasta factory. I surround myself in my daily life with this idea of ​​comfort and tradition. In these places you meet unique people who give you parts of their history. Two ounces of ham and cultural background “.

Transgression and elegance instead are two parts of the same coin: « Transgression and elegance should both coexist in a person . Transgression can also be a provocation, it is not necessarily excess at all costs. Just as a dress can be elegant and horror at the same time: it's all about how you wear it. Feeling confident with oneself makes the difference “.

In the many years of work as make up artist internationally Stephanie has known many wonderful women, but the one that struck her most is the divine Sofia Loren , known at the last Green Carpet Fashion Awards, at the La Scala Theater last 22 September: «The magical world of show business and supermodels is very surreal. Many are there by chance in this great industry and others, the real top, build their careers with determination and great constancy. But the woman who shocked me most of all in recent years has been Sofia Loren. Its magnetic energy invades you from the first moment . I have worked with so many crazy women but seeing one with this charisma has been a real life life-changing . “

Speaking of the great success he has had in recent times, he tells us how life and everyday routine have changed radically: «Over the past two years everything that was extra ordinary has become ordinary . I live crazy days and that's what I've always wanted: a life out of the ordinary. Every day I can be in a new place and meet different and stimulating people who influence my person and my art. On the other side this life so frenetic sometimes upsets my balance. To fix all the ideas in this chaos I love to clean. With Marseille soap I do Mindfulness work. In my off days I wake up early, settle home, do yoga, meditation and try to dedicate moments to the people I love most and the time dedicated to them is very precious for me “.

How does it feel to be Stephanie Glitter?

«Being Stephanie Glitter is crazy. I have access to situations and emotions that not everyone can live and for this I feel privileged. Such a hectic life also needs clarity to understand that all these emotions are a consequence of the work I have chosen but that I am also much more: a person with specific ideas, values ​​and objectives.

I have become very intolerant of disrespect and for this reason I fight every day: to give and receive respect in all circumstances. In a world so shiny and out of the ordinary, the thing I miss most is time . I do a lot of things during my days but I would like to have even more moments available to put to use all the projects that blend in my head and at the same time not to lose important moments of my existence such as being close to my grandfather or seeing my granddaughter grow “.

Credits

Photographer Emanuel Tosi @emanueltosi

Production & styling Alessia Caliendo @alessiacaliendo

Video director Martino Garrone @martinogarrone

Hair Daniele Villanueva Mongui @ Jeaune Ange using Aveda @daniele_villanueva_hair @jeuneangemilano

Styling assistant Andrea Seghesio & Lucia Radaelli

Thanks to

La Pescheria Gelmetti

Jeaune Ange Milano

Salvini fruit

Benedetta Bresciani for her Lotar and Tiffany

The Venice Hall

Panini Durini