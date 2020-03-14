-stopcovid19:-7-videos-in-7-languages-​​to-explain-the-rules-to-foreigners

Italy is among the countries most affected by the epidemic and the containment of the virus requires the immediate commitment of all people, whatever their origin. With the release of the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers , the rules and behavior to be followed to avoid risks and limit contagions as much as possible.

But not all of them are easily understood: this is why the Social Cooperative , which offers professional reception services for asylum seekers and refugees to promote autonomy and integration socio-employment of accepted migrants, has decided to explain better and to all the contents of the DPCM, taking into account that thousands of people live recently in Italy and have no command of the language.

Hence the idea of ​​the StopCovid multilingual video campaign 19.

Videoselfie and social networks

The campaign Stopcovid 19 wants, through videoselfies, to make the rules of behavior disseminated by the Istituto Superiore della Health, the Ministry of Health, the Regions, the Professional Orders and the scientific Societies. Arca di Noè has made the videos involving its workers as linguistic and cultural mediators, in order to reach the main communities from over 60 Countries of Africa, Asia and the Middle East that could be in Italy.

The videos show this information and prevention text in the following languages:

Bengali spoken by those from Bangladesh and a part of India.

Mandinka spoken by those coming from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Bambarà spoken by those coming from Mail, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea Conakry and Mauritania.

Tigrinya spoken by those from Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Wolof spoken by those coming from Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Mauritania.

Arabic spoken by those from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Palestine , Yemen.

Somali spoken by those coming from Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya and Yemen.

French spoken by those from the European Union, African Union, France, Belgium, Benin, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Djibouti, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti , Lebanon, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Monaco, Mauritius, Niger, Central African Rep., Rep. Of Congo, DR Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Switzerland, Togo, Vanuatu, Algeria, Andorra, Dominica, Laos, Morocco, Saint Lucia, Tunisia.

Urdu spoken by those from Pakistan, India, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia.

