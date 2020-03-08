stories-of-courage-in-the-delivery-room:-the-images

To give birth to life where war takes it away. In the world it happens every two minutes. A miracle that many women all over the world perform. They are obstetricians, gynecologists, nurses who work in countries affected by conflict and poverty. Together with Doctors Without Borders we have decided to dedicate to all of them and to women and mothers who survive in those difficult contexts together with their children, the International Women's Day : March 8.

In countries torn apart by armed conflict, affected by an epidemic or a natural catastrophe, women are among the most vulnerable: they are victims of violence, die in childbirth and have poor access to medical care.

Happens in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan , where about 4 each year. 300 women die from a complication during pregnancy or childbirth, Central African Republic , second country in the world by maternal mortality, in Haiti , where 527 women die in childbirth every one hundred thousand children born alive, in Lebanon but also a stone's throw from our house, at Lesbos, in Greece.

«Every day the mothers in the Moria camp in Lesvos bring their children, wrapped in infinite blankets, to the MSF pediatric clinic. After experiencing pregnancy among many risks, they now try to protect their children from the rain, the cold and the humidity of the night that invades their tents, “he explains Eleonora Selmi, MSF midwife in Lesvos , where the pediatric clinic has just been reopened after the tensions of the last days on the island. «The embrace between a mother and her baby, that sacred space from heart to heart, it should be the safest place in the world », Selmi continues. “But this security is once again put at risk by the tense and vulnerable situation that reigns on this island on the borders of Europe”.

An Afghan woman risks her life forty times more than an Italian woman in giving birth to a child or during gestation, due to the lack of female health workers. For all these women and their children Medici Senza Frontiere launched the campaign “Born in Emergency” , with which the International Organization raised funds for six hospitals or health centers specializing in maternal and child care in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, the Central African Republic and on the island of Lesbos. To join, just contact the toll free number 800996655.