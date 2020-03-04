“stranger-things”:-thus-begins-the-fourth-season

Finn Wolfhard , eighteen years to complete December, holds a camera in his hands. Light, it moves between the tables, the eyes and the voice of an amateur movie, “faded” by time and by a special filter. Beside him, disheveled and boisterous as students, he has set mates. Millie Bobby Brown , Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery. Someone laughs, someone else speaks. «No video», says Gaten Matarazzo, the Dustin Henderson of Stranger Things . The boy brings his hand out in front of him, as if to prevent shooting that Netflix has instead, chosen to make public.

The streaming platform, which released the first official trailer of Stranger Things , chapter 4, wanted to post online the video of Wolfhard, who plays in the series of the young Mike Wheeler. The video, a minute or so of meetings and chaos, didn't reveal much about the plot of the coming season. But something more than what the giant has made known has been able to say.

In the immense room in which the cast gathered to read the scripts and thereby kick off the filming of Stranger Things 4 , smiling Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman are seen running, interpreters – respectively – of the small (and petulant) Erica Sinclair and Murray Bauman , conspiracy theorist with communist ambitions. The two, who in the third installment of the TV series, played new and marginal roles, were thus confirmed as co-stars of the fourth season, whose intentions Netflix revealed in the February trailer.

The platform, which could have kept every plot twist to itself, decided to unveil what the fans had smelled ahead of time. Jim Hopper (David Harbor) is not dead. Not at all. Alive and well, he is held captive in snowy Russia, God only knows if in the dimension known to the citizens of Hawkins or in some fold of time and space. The Duffer brothers, returning behind the camera, have not bothered to clarify anything about the settings of the coming season. By themselves, they only said that Hawkins will not be the center of the fight between kids and aliens. Not anymore.

As anticipated in the third season finale, Stranger Things will move elsewhere. In which place exactly is it to be discovered between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 , when the series will debut online, and with her the first episode entitled The Hellfire Club , The Hell Club .

