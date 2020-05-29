«strength-and-courage»:-pierdavide-carone-returns-to-music-after-cancer

The title is an intimation, an invitation to get up after a fall and to face any danger with your head held high. For Pierdavide Carone , who returns to music after two years of silence, that «Strength and courage» which gives the title to his new single it is something more. For the first time, in fact, the artist of Apulian origins, a former student of the ninth edition of Amici and with various collaborations, among which the one with Lucio stands out Dalla a Sanremo 2012, reveals that he lived with cancer and defeated it.

About a year and a half from Caramelle , made together with Dear Jack, Carone lays bare and shares something that he had kept hidden for discretion, for the need to isolate himself and focus only on what he was experiencing.

Made with the images of Humanitas health workers at work in the Covid departments, the video of Strength and Courage is the answer to the shadow and the uncertainty, the anguish that finally gives way to a physical and mental rebirth because, as we know, illness is not something that puts a strain on only the body, but also the mind that struggles every day to get free again. The proceeds from the purchase of the piece will be donated to the Humanitas Foundation and to the hospital connected to it for research, diagnosis and treatment against Covid – 19, reality to which the singer-songwriter is particularly grateful for the help received during his illness. «Humanitas and his doctors treated me. I have tried, with my song, to return something that will never be as much as they have given to me “.

«During this period of sanitary emergency, we have seen how important and protected music should be. This must not be forgotten. But unfortunately in Italy, at the moment, this is not the case »concludes the songwriter, who this year celebrates the tenth anniversary of Una Canzone Pop , his debut album multiplatin certificate. «I had to undergo several operations, the first surgical procedure for removal, the second to check a series of other values ​​and then I did the chemo; but when I had the OK from the doctors and I felt better I used to go immediately on tour, because it was the thing that put me back in touch with the healthy part of me , and it was fundamental, it helped me not to go crazy. You run the risk of going too fast, you should never lose what Battiato calls the “permanent center of gravity” and the music has been mine “Carone confides in an interview with Agi.

