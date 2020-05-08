strengths-and-limitations-of-plasma-therapy-against-coronavirus

It is an emergency treatment, effective in several patients on which it has already been tested. But there are also limits and we must proceed with caution, as hospitals and associations explain. And the idea that it's a miracle cure kept for some reason hidden is a hoax

(photo: Nitat Termmee via Getty Images)

The race for new coronavirus therapy does not stop. For some time we often talk about the plasma (the liquid part of the blood) from healed that, since it contains antibodies specific against the Sars-Cov-2 , can help patients to counter the advance of the virus. The therapy, already under experimentation since the beginning of April, has shown very positive results in the around 50 treated patients . This therapy has been the subject of strong appreciation, but also of some criticisms and probable hoaxes , such as the idea circulated on social media that the treatment was kept hidden or that it does not interest the pharmaceutical companies. And then, the mayor of a country in the province of Pavia denounces the long times of the bureaucracy which is in fact hindering the donation by numerous healed people intending to save lives . In short, there is a lot of confusion and certainties are few. To clarify, here's what we really know today.

What is plasma therapy, strengths and limitations

The treatment is promising and consists of infusion in patients with Covid – 19 , of plasma taken from people already healed from the infection. These people developed the antibodies against the new coronavirus and for this reason the plasma containing the antibodies could provide a sort of immunity that helps the patient to defend themselves from the advance of the infection (this plasma is called hyperimmune ). The therapy is also not new , since it has already been used in Sars and Mers – but also in other previous epidemics – and could represent, as explained by those who are applying it, a sort of bridge waiting for a vaccine or a specific drug for Covid – 19. The trials have already started at the Carlo Poma hospital in Mantua, in collaboration with San Matteo from Pavia, who developed the protocol. The limits concern the need for blood compatibility between the healed and the cured.

A miracle therapy kept hidden?

In recent days social networks have circulated, including on whatsapp, theories and hypotheses for which someone would like to keep hidden an exceptional therapeutic opportunity, perhaps because it does not interest companies. But biologist Enrico Bucci, a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, denies this news, explaining that numerous newspapers have talked about it (and cites a rather long list) and that several pharmaceutical companies are engaged in the realization of the tools that allow to treat plasma, as well as in the development of therapies based on the extraction of antibodies from plasma in order to be able to administer only these instead of all the liquid.

The same Asst of Mantua which deals with the experimentation, and also the Italian Blood Volunteers Association Avis , have just specified that this is not a miracle cure , but a valid additional tool , not to be opposed to tests, other supportive therapies and possible future vaccine. Avis adds that it is an emergency experimental therapy , already known and used in the past, and that it is necessary to proceed calmly. “As soon as the plasma activation companies will be able to produce specific immunoglobulins” , writes the association, “we will involve the generosity of donors for plasmapheresis” .

The case of the municipality of Robbio, the bureaucracy

Still speaking of plasma, news circulated in the media, for which the debate is still open, is that of the case of the small center of Robbio , in the province of Pavia. It is the first municipality in Lombardy that started the serological tests also in private laboratories, therefore in some way “not yet authorized” , as stated in the agency Agi, to verify the development of immunity also in private laboratories. All to speed up the analysis. And the mayor of Robbio Roberto Francese reports that he has 400 healed volunteers ready to donate plasma – “400 human vaccines “ – who however cannot do it because of the times of the bureaucracy . This is because the tests carried out are not validated by the administration, explains Francese, but some of these tests are already authorized for example by the Emilia-Romagna region. Now, the mayor continues, Lombardy will also have private individuals carry out tests, only late, as he declares. The case and underlying reasons are to be explored and the discussion is still ongoing.