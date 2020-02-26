“stupid-love”:-lady-gaga-returns-to-music-four-years-after-“joanne”-(and-after-the-oscar)

A billboard with the imprint of a pink lipstick, adorned with one of those bands that were applied on Japanese CDs in the nineties and a passport photo that portrays it in a sailor warrior version, with straight hair and eyes haughty. This is how Lady Gaga announces the release of Stupid Love , his new single available from midnight on Friday 28 February. The track, which had already been leaked on Twitter in recent months, only to be canceled by the record company, marks the return of Gaga to four years from Joanne , his fifth studio album, the most introspective and personal work of his career.

In the middle, Lady Gaga did not stop for a moment: from the performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show which gathered more than 150 millions of views in February of 2017 to the definitive consecration thanks to the role of Ally in A Star is Born, the film directed by Bradley Cooper that earned her the Oscar for the best original song, Shallow. If we add to this the Las Vegas residency entitled Enigma , which sold out completely, the fact that Gaga worked on this new album, still top secret, for three years, is even more extraordinary. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly had, in fact, revealed that he had started writing and composing already in August of 2017, underlining how he had many things for the head to accomplish.

Browse gallery

The hashtag to mark his new project is LG6 , which in all probability will not be the name of the album (same ploy used for No Time To Die , the latest film of 007 which was initially launched as Bond 25 ). According to some, the title of Lady Gaga's sixth album could be Chromatica , an epithet that many have identified in the first image of the Stupid Love teaser, but it's far too early to say. What is certain is that Gaga will soon announce the official release of his latest work and that it will include tracks made together with the Scottish producer SOPHIE, the master of German techno Boys Noize and his historical collaborators Joanne Mark Ronson and BloodPop. The recall, at least according to the first images stolen from the video of the single, seem to the world of Japanese manga and it does not take long to understand that Gaga, 3 Grammy and an Oscar, will do everything not to disappoint us even this time.

READ ALSO

«I'm here to ruin the party»: Lady Gaga's surprise live in Hollywood

READ ALSO

Lady Gaga in Milan: «Thanks for this beautiful country»

READ ALSO

Oscar 2019: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who enchant