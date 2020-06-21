World

Summer 2020: ideas and offers for a country holiday

Large spaces, greenery, silences: who doesn't dream of them after long months of quarantine? This is why the countryside is one of the best answers: a walk through the fields, a glass of wine after a trek among the rows, a lunch or dinner with genuine flavors after an afternoon of relax offer all the peace we need now.

In the gallery above you will find nine ideas for starting , with as many addresses for farm holidays, houses, relays that promise weekends or long holidays without high-performance chaos.

They are in some of the classic and always loved countryside places, such as the Langhe or the Val d'Orcia , but there are also lesser-known destinations that offer great discoveries: from the Benevento countryside where the PGI Annurca apple is produced and great wines such as Falanghina and Solopaca are produced, to those of the Trapani area (or “trapanishire” as the locals call it) where the rows they dive into one of the bluest seas of Sicily. Browse the gallery

