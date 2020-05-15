summer-abroad?-borders-open-only-between-similar-countries-by-contagion

It will be possible to move from one European nation to another, this summer : many countries (Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria) are ready to reopen the borders by 15 June , provided that the contagion curve does not rear up. But it seems that for Italians who want to travel in central and northern Europe, the question will be a little more thorny.

Germany opens the border with Luxembourg from Saturday 16 in May and with Denmark immediately after «government consultations Danish with neighboring countries “.

It will be possible to fly over German soil, but not from Italy or Spain : these are the two countries that are forbidden to enter. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that “France, Austria and Switzerland believe that it is still too early to open the borders with Italy and Spain, because they are countries very affected by the coronavirus”.

Austria has opened the borders with Bavaria for commuters, residents and farmers since yesterday and has announced that “in the coming weeks, gradually, it will open the borders with neighboring countries ». But, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pointed out, “in light of the still very high number of infections, there is no prospect of opening the borders with Italy soon “.

Switzerland could do the same: the Police and Justice Department has announced the reopening of the borders with Austria and Germany, but for a release of the border no time horizon has been established with Italy . Federal Councilor Keller-Sutter added that Italy itself is aware of the more difficult situation it is in compared to that of other neighboring nations. The Federal Department of Justice and Police, however, is in contact with Rome.

The guidelines of the European Commission

The European Commission, just yesterday, released the guidelines for the flexible lifting of travel restrictions (with the possibility of reintroducing some restrictions based on the epidemiological situation). Even if “restoring free movement and abolishing restrictions at the internal EU borders in a gradual and coordinated way ” is the priority, reopening must be granted according to three criteria. The first is that epidemiological , based on the orientation of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdd), which develops a specific regional map. The second criterion concerns the ability to apply containment and spacing measures : «sufficient capacity in terms of hospitals, tests, surveillance and monitoring of contacts», also at border crossing points. The third is based on economic and social considerations , “giving priority to cross-border movements in key sectors of activity and including personal reasons”

Among the guidelines, also those to guarantee the cross-border interoperability between the tracking apps , so that citizens can be notified of a potential coronavirus infection even when they travel to the EU. These tracking apps must be voluntary, transparent, temporary, secure, must use anonymous data and rely on Bluetooth technology. Interoperability is a fundamental criterion: EU citizens must be able to be notified of a possible infection in a safe and secure way.

There are also principles for the safe restoration of passenger transport by air, rail, road and river. Among the recommendations, that of limiting contacts between passengers and employees to the bare minimum. There are also indications on the use of the mask , mandatory for staff and passengers, and protocols in the case of passengers with coronavirus symptoms. Tickets must be purchased online and dispensers with disinfectant gel made available in stations and on vehicles.

One thing is certain: “This is not going to be a normal summer,” said Executive Vice President of the Commission Margrethe Vestager, “but if we all make an effort, we won't have to spend the summer stuck at home or the summer.” it will not be completely lost for the tourism industry “.

READ ALSO

Phase 2, you start to go out again: for a safe return home

READ ALSO

“Phase 2” starts, that's when self-certification is not needed

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, WHO: “Sweden is a possible example for everyone”