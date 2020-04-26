summer-tire-change-by-may-15?

In Italy, starting from 15 April 2020 , the obligation to change tires is in effect from winter to summer. The circular of the Civil Motorization n. 1049 / 2014 provides thirty days of tolerance . So Italian motorists have time until 15 May 2020 for changing tires. No extension for motorists has been included in the Cura Italia Decree. The penalty starts from 422 euro.

The government's restrictive measures linked to the ongoing health emergency, however, require that movements only take place in case of proven need or working needs. But for the Municipal Police, we consulted that of the municipality of Legnano in the Alto Milanese area, the tire change does not fall within this emergency case .

This means that in case of control by the competent authorities, insert the wording tire change in the self-declaration form for travel, involves a violation of the emergency measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid- 19. The consequent pecuniary administrative sanction ranges from a minimum of 400 euros to a maximum of 3 thousand euros. Penalty that can be increased up to a third, given that the violation is committed with the use of the vehicle.

The driver's risk, however, goes far beyond the administrative penalty. It is a matter of road safety. The greatest risk is related to the need to have a significantly longer braking distance. The use of the winter tire in summer entails variations in stability, control of the car ( handling ) and also a less accurate driving response.

The risk of aquaplaning during summer storms

Winter tires are made with a softer compound which guarantees their correct functioning at very low temperatures. In warmer climatic conditions, “ the safety characteristics of winter tires are almost all less . The car is more difficult to control. On wet surfaces, the water is not transferred uniformly into the grooves as is the case with summer tires. This significantly increases the risk of aquaplaning during summer storms, “explains Martin Dražík, expert and Product Manager for central Europe by Nokian Tires , a Scandinavian tire manufacturer.

The advice of Nokian Tires

Waiting for the tire change to return in cases of proven need or that the Civil Motorization issue a new circular extending the limit of 30 days, here are the tips from our Nokia Tires expert to minimize risks and maintain driver safety:

Limit yourself to travel only in case of need;

Adjust the speed taking into account the longer braking distance and possible complications in terms of handling (car control);

Maintain a greater safety distance in traffic – up to double than usual;

Be careful when cornering, slow down, keep in mind that other motorists are likely to drive in similar conditions;

Book the tire change as soon as possible.

Pending the implementation provisions of the Phase 2 of the lockdown , the Municipal Police itself has profiled a possible different interpretation of the law which could thus allow the tires to be changed. In fact, if the tire dealer is on the way back from the supermarket, then the driver after shopping – ticket and bags act as proof – could proceed to the pit stop for tire replacement. However, this is an interpretation that may change depending on the public official.

Attention to the tire speed index

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with the circular of 17 January 2014 specified that “the use of permitted winter tires, ie those with the parameters shown on the registration certificate including the speed index, has no temporal restrictions and that therefore they can be used during all months of the calendar year”

This means that winter tires can also be used during the summer season only if they have the equal or higher speed index to that indicated on the vehicle registration certificate.