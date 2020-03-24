supermarket-closed-for-covid-19:-«we-are-in-limbo,-guidelines-are-missing»

Gianni is responsible for the supermarket in via Vigevano in Milan , closed this Saturday, 21 March, because an employee tested positive for Covid 19. “Temporary closure of the business due to the occurrence of contamination by a collaborator,” says the sign on the shutter. Now Gianni is at home waiting to know when they can reopen and go back to work. “We need official lines,” he says, but so far they have known nothing. What was it like working in these emergency weeks? What is it like to go to work every day knowing that you are a category more exposed to infection? He told us about it here.

How are you?

«I'm fine, now I'm at home with my partner, my 13 year-old son and also a colleague who is better off not coming home because he has his immunodepressed partner. He sleeps in my son's room and my son got married on the sofa, we organize ourselves as we can. The company actually made available a free apartment for him, but he did not feel like being completely alone, and then we keep company in the quarantine “.

How did the closure happen?

«Our colleague had the first symptoms of fever about ten days ago, he was at home immediately and the 112 told him to keep the fever monitored and to see if it subsided with antipyretics. Then this Thursday he had his recourse and Saturday the positive result of the swab arrived. As soon as we knew we closed the business, we brought out the customers and pulled down the shutter. Then we wrote an email to the ASL, Saturday at 13, they contacted us for a contact number, but then we didn't hear anything else. In the meantime, we have organized the sanitization of the premises, and they will come this afternoon “.

And now what will you do?

“That's the point, we don't know. The truth is that we feel in limbo. The restaurant is sanitized but we would like to know what the ASL guidelines are: when can we go back? Should we make a swab? And then perhaps more stringent rules should be put, for example that customers can only enter with a mask. For now we had asked customers to wear gloves and obviously we had a staggered entrance. But what are the right measures to take? “

As soon as you learned that the colleague had a fever, and it was possible that it was Covid – 19 since you are quite exposed, you have not thought about asking a swab for everyone immediately or to close the supermarket immediately to avoid being unconscious carriers of the virus?

«Not immediately also considering the young age of the colleague. We took all possible safety measures – we all worked with masks and gloves – and waited to find out if it was a normal or Covid infection – 19. Asking for a tampon is still very long and complicated to request “.

Do you know that some of you could be sick, but asymptomatic?

“We were not completely aware of it, following the indications of the Ministry which said that pharmacies and supermarkets could remain open, and taking the necessary precautions, we thought we were operating correctly”.

Were you afraid of getting sick?

«Of course, but like many who work in a primary exercise we have not backed down».

Was there a possibility for you to refuse to come to work?

“Yes, we have been given the opportunity to go on vacation or ask not to come to work, but we have come anyway”.

Why?

“I don't know, for a spirit of community, unconsciousness, I don't know … It's our job, in that position we serve many people and not being there can make a difference”.

How have customers been in this period?

«Many different reactions. Our supermarket is small and someone was telling us badly to move to leave the meter between people. Many told us “who makes you do it?”, But then they came two or three times a day to buy a few things, unnecessarily crowding the place just to get a chance to go out. In some cases we have pointed this out. We also had the moment when we could no longer supply ourselves for the plundering of many and it was not easy “.

And someone who said thank you was there?

«Yes, of course, not many, but maybe others think so, often a glance exchanged in a certain way is enough».

Are you happy now to be at home?

«Of course I'm safer, I don't even go out shopping, even if the online service isn't working in the country where I live. A suregal shop sends small expenses and some neighbors have offered to bring it to us. But those who work in supermarkets like ours where you have many long shifts, also work on holidays and Sundays, having free time and not being able to use it makes you feel a little useless “.