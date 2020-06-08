surface-book-3-and-surface-headphones-2,-work-concentrated-on-the-go

The warm season brought two new products to Microsoft's Surface ecosystem designed for boundless mobility. And as such, Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 become an inseparable pair for work commitments, but maintain their effectiveness in entertainment as in gaming .

Surface Book 3, the laptop that becomes a tablet

Surface Book 3 is a robust laptop , but also a powerful tablet thanks to the removable touchscreen . If necessary, it becomes a graphic studio portable through the pen and the Surface Dial. Microsoft's new born promises performance up to 50% better than the previous model book2. The credit goes to the 10th generation Intel Core Quad-Core i5 and i7 processors . Surface Book 3 supports every intensive activity, such as editing large video files. This is made possible by the generous storage space which can go up to 1 TB, from a maximum RAM 32 GB and from graphics card NVIDIA GTX GeForce GPU.

The same card that allows those who use Surface Book 3 to associate the Xbox wireless controller and to dive into the latest title of Xbox Game Pass . Battery autonomy is also raised by touching them 17, 5 hours of activity . Trai 10 models of the Surface family, Book 3 is to all intents and purposes the most powerful laptop. Book 3 arrives on the market in variants from 13, 5 and 15 inches both equipped with touchscreen in high resolution. Microsoft's new hybrid laptop is available starting at 1. 849 euro on Microsoft Store .

Surface headphones 2, 13 levels of silence

The headphones bluetooth Surface Headphones 2 arrive on the market with a renewed design and increasing performance. From the weight of 290 grams and with ip rolling adiglioni of 180 ° , can be controlled through the tactile commands and the voice to skip songs, answer and end calls. Furthermore, once removed, the Surface Headsphones 2 headphones automatically stop the music that resumes as soon as they are worn. It increases their autonomy which with a full charge of 2 hours guarantees up to 20 listening hours . In case of need, instead you only need 5 minutes of recharge to have a ' hour of autonomy .

On the sound quality side, Headphones 2 have 13 levels of active noise cancellation . Added to this is the full-bodied Omnisonic audio for listening to music and TV series Also thanks to the microphones in both ears , the calls promise to be very clear . The compatibility with Microsoft 365 allows those who use them to listen to the reading of emails through Outlook Mobile's Play My Emails for iOs and dictate texts on Word, Outlook and Powerpoint . Available in Black and Platinum colors , it is possible to buy Headphones 2 at price of 279, 99 EUR , only on Microsoft Store .