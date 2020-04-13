«survive»:-the-new-life-of-sophie-turner-(after-«game-of-thrones»)

Being trapped in a character is the biggest risk an actor can take. Some, like Daniel Radcliffe, went out of their way to reinvent themselves and be something else, but with poor results: acting naked at the theater and participating in auteur films such as Kill Your Darlings Was not enough, in fact, to shake off the features of Harry Potter, as if that lightning-shaped scar had never disappeared from his forehead. Which, however, seems to be better for Sophie Turner, who became famous for the role of Sansa Stark in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, but which he is really doing everything to show the public that there is more to Sansa than that.

He tried to put himself in the shoes of the Black Phoenix in X Men – Dark Phoenix, blockbuster from Marvel which has grossed more than 250 millions of dollars worldwide, and even more, in the role of Jane in Survive , a revolutionary series created and distributed by Quibi , a new platform that can only be used by smartphones that promotes serial products with a very short duration, maximum ten minutes per episode.

The app, which is also downloadable in Italy despite not having the audio and subtitles in our language, offers its catalog free of charge for the first three months of the subscription, time necessary to watch all the contents given the limited duration of the series. Survive , based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, is the story of a girl, precisely Turner, who fights with her instincts suicides. Hospitalized in a psychiatric facility in a desperate attempt to free himself from that obsession linked to his family, he decides to put on a plan to put an end to his suffering: stealing the pharmacy's stocks of medicines and swallow them on board the plane that will finally take her home to New York for Christmas. A purpose that Jane tries to honor if it were not for a small detail: the aircraft loses altitude and plunges into the snowy mountains leaving it as the only survivor together with Paul (Corey Hawkins), his next-door neighbor who miraculously survived the impact.

It is here that the desire to let oneself die gives way to an innate survival instinct, as if Jane accepted the end only on her own terms and without any interference from the outside. Attending the changing nature of the psyche, seeing it adapted to the new status of things, is probably the most interesting aspect of Survive, which seems to be walking on a very thin thread that binds it a little to Cast Away and a bit a Sharp Objects . Condensing the action in a few episodes for less than ten minutes each is not easy , but director Mark Pellington and screenwriters Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar are incredibly successful in intent by packaging a flowing, adrenaline-fueled product, with a photograph and an aesthetic research to envy HBO. Sophie Turner, for her part, is perfect in rendering the nuances of the character through a look, a tremor of the hands, the many small gestures that communicate discomfort and worry. At the time of Game of Thrones she suffered criticism because some fans accused her of being a bad actress, but now there is no joking: Sophie is very good and the thought that she can free herself for always of Sansa becomes more plausible every day.

