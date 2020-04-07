susanna-vianello-dies,-daughter-of-edoardo-and-wilma-goich

«It flew away», as Fiorello wrote, for a reason that has nothing to do with Coronavirus. Susanna Vianello , voice of Radio Italia Anni '60 and daughter of love born between Edoardo Vianello and Wilma Goich , she died in a Roman clinic.

My beautiful and strong cousin, a talented and friendly tornado, @susyvianello is gone. In just a month, a bad and pitiless tumor took her away. He would soon be just 50 years old and leave a son of 23. He had a lot of friends, even here. We will miss you very much – Andrea Vianello (@andreavianel) April 7, 2020

«My beautiful and strong cousin, a talented and friendly tornado, is gone,» wrote Andrea Vianello on Twitter, «In just a month, a bad and pitiless tumor took it away . He would soon be just 50 years old and leave a son of 23 », the former director of RaiTre, whose words suffered, affection and pain have joined the chorus of many, many friends, has compulsively online.

My friend Susanna @ susyvianello has flown away.

bbiamoWe laughed a lot … I won't forget you never. pic.twitter.com/bNk14m94 qV – Rosario Fiorello (@Fiorello) April 7, 2020

Fiorello was the first to report the death of Susanna Vianello. «My friend Susanna has flown away. We laughed a lot, I will never forget you, “he wrote, posting on Twitter four photos with the speaker, his blond hair and his face in funny grimaces.

«Since I learned that you are gone, the colors have been brighter. The redder red and the green so green that it seems that I didn't know the meaning of the word green before now. I stare into emptiness. I can't understand it, no words come to me. I thank heaven for telling you that I loved you, for hearing your voice, for realizing that nothing was important. Everything loses meaning now. Except for the colors. And the desire to squeeze you, look you in the eyes and laugh. No words and no tears will fill this void. I love you, “wrote Jane Alexander, in one of the most moving and moving posts that was dedicated to Edoardo Vianello's eldest daughter.

