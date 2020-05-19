sustainability,-what-eni-did-in-2019-(also-thanks-to-research,-development-and-digital)

The transformation process continues by looking at the energy transition the planet needs and therefore carbon neutrality in the long term. Here is what the A just transition report

Eni's headquarters in Rome

At home Eni , in 2019, have been invested 194 million euros in research and development and have been deposited 34 new patent applications, of which fifteen aimed at the advancement of technologies in the renewable sources sector. These are two data that emerge from the sustainability report Eni for 2019 – A just transition , which the company has published to illustrate the most recent results in the context of the general transformation undertaken to give the its contribution to an energy transition based on the future low carbon and which has also pushed the company to become “a simpler, faster and more resilient energy company, capable of integrating sustainability into every activity” .

The triad digitization , technological innovation and research is confirmed as a central driving force and complementary to the three priority lines which focus on long-term carbon neutrality, operational excellence and alliance for local development. As the report confirms, there is no aspect of the production chain that is not affected by research projects (which are also developed in collaboration with external companies, and at an international level such as MIT); research not only passes the consolidation of technological leadership but also the acquisition of “ greater quality, efficiency and sustainability in products, plants and processes” , an efficiency that also concerns the minimization of direct carbon dioxide emissions and therefore “the enhancement of waste materials in order to guarantee the minimum environmental impact “.

Out of the total of 194 million euros of total research and development costs, 33 millions have concerned projects regarding the reduction of emissions; over twenty-four million for renewables; fourteen million – respectively – for green chemistry and the exploitation of gas, eight million for biorefining. Overall, also evaluating the environment and energy efficiency, the expenses in ReS for the objectives inherent in decarbonisation, according to the reports, amounted to 102 million euros; the remainder is dominated by the safety and risk reduction segment and the remainder by the exploration segment (72, 4 million). From the technologies used, developed inside and out, a tangible value is released which materializes, thanks to specific software, in an important contribution to the reduction of exploratory risk and efficiency of field operations.

Looking instead at 2023, the expected investments in R&D in the period amounted to 957 millions of euro, of which the great part dedicated to the path of carbon neutrality in the long term.

To continue to remain fast and resilient, in a season where there is no shortage of major challenges and passages of crisis, such as the current one, also the digitization remains a fundamental aspect; its articulation into various components aims to generate those necessary changes in overall cultural approach and an improvement in operations that are pertinent to the company's core business, therefore affecting the evolution of industrial plants both upstream and downstream. During the 2019, the San Donato multinational invested 105 millions in the digital transformation benefiting from it for 173 millions.

The connection between different levers, such as proprietary technologies, innovation, asset resilience is functional to transforming the objectives defined by the industrial plans into concrete results, which also look towards long horizons, including that path of decarbonization “oriented towards carbon neutrality in the long term” and which requires more actions which include, explains the report, the “maximizing the energy efficiency of its assets; the growth of low carbon sources in its portfolio (with an increase in the share of gas and biofuel and production and commercialization of biomethane); the growth of zero-emission sources and the development of circular economy initiatives “.

Among the main results of the 2019, in the as part of the commitments on the issue of carbon neutrality, the company includes the reduction of 27 percent compared to 2014 (-9 on the 2018) of the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions in upstream operations and, on the front of fugitive methane emissions, a minus 44 percent compared to 2018.

Strategic choices on sustainability call into question, at various levels, the company's governance and internal support bodies; in 2019 for example twice the Advisory board which, established in July 2017 by the board of directors, thanks to the vision of great experts, has the task of analyzing the main geopolitical, technological and economic trends, and therefore also the issues related to the decarbonisation process.

In 2019 the function was also established central organization that “oversees the elaboration and consolidation of the medium-long term plan and guarantees the elaboration of the hypotheses of configuration of the portfolio of energy sources for the achievement of the objectives set “explains the report.