sustainable-development-and-circular-economy:-this-is-how-fashion-starts-again

Something needed to be done, the data of the European Environment Agency were alarming: every European citizen consumes annually 26 kilos of clothes – three times the 1975 – and in at least throw away 11 kilos. An absurd waste, to which is also added the fact that during the textile production processes, located mainly in Asian countries, the use of more than 3500 pollutants, 750 of which even classified as dangerous for human health and 440 dangerous for the environment. The Fashion Pact signed in Paris, on the sidelines of the last G7, indicates, however, that sustainability must become an essential value and highly requested also in the world of fashion.

To be honest, our country is one of the most sensitive in the European context , even if the textile sector is still a linear economic system, in which still little is reused and recycled. Of the 100 billion pieces produced every year in the world, less than 1 percent are recycled into new clothes.

However, over the years there have been programs and proposals in this regard, one above all that of H&M Garment Collecting , for which you deliver your bag of used textile products to the cashier in exchange for a discount voucher to be used on the next purchase.

