World
Sustainable savings: here are the investments that are attentive to the environment and human rights
Sooner or later we had to get there: grabbing grabbing and profit at all costs we have seen that lead to a collapse of society, not only from an ethical-moral point of view, but also more prosaically economic . If you don't pay attention to the quality of our world, everything will end sooner. In short, we need more farsightedness and it seems that the message has been understood, given that the funds managed according to so-called ESG ( Environmental, Social, Governance ) are taking more and more space. To explain here what they are and how they work is Giuliano D'Acunti , country head of Invesco Italia , who already in the Edicola Invesco podcast has well explained all the potential of this new type of sustainable saving.
You hear so much about ESG funds, but what are they?
«By now also on the Italian market, products and solutions bearing the wording” social responsibility “are more and more frequent. Still others, however, bear the specific abbreviation ESG , an acronym of recent creation, but certainly destined to become extremely topical, for Environmental, Social and Governance. The managers of the funds , therefore follow an investment approach aimed at building a portfolio that follows precise criteria respectful of the environment, human and gender rights, as well as the governance of the various companies. Going into more detail, the portfolio of a fund ESG is attentive to phenomena and risks: climate change , the control of carbon dioxide emissions, the transformation of global energy processes, deforestation, but also the working conditions of people in the world, gender discrimination and the behavior of top management, as well as compliance with laws and ethics. “
What are the advantages of an Esg fund?
«With these funds , you get a double order of benefits. On the one hand, managers show greater sensitivity towards the companies and sectors in which they invest their funds , excluding from the outset “controversial” sectors such as tobacco or unconventional weapons. On the other hand, investors also add non-financial factors ESG to the purely financial investment valuation. a positive or negative impact on the investment itself and help to identify and promote sustainable investment solutions. In other words, they orient themselves and undertake to collaborate with companies or issuers in order to promote the adoption of positive measures aimed at improving the factors ESG and the development of models of sustainable and responsible management towards us and the next generations. Investments ESG will be the protagonists of the future of managed savings … by embracing this financial strategy it will be possible to contribute to the construction of a better future “.
Are ESG funds really convenient or do you pay for their sustainability?
« Let's say that those who invest with funds ESG does a good deed for two reasons. The first is mainly ideal: those who invest for a better future, both their own and their children, are making a winning choice, regardless. But not only, from a financial point of view, such a choice can reserve satisfactions, from the point of view of the reduction of long-term risk: the investment in companies that are transparent and respectful of the factors ESG can in fact bring benefits, as their greater transparency helps to better identify opportunities and risks, even those not previously considered “. How have ESG funds changed over time?
« The investment that incorporates the factors ESG , sometimes called “green investment”, when it is mainly aimed at considering environmental factors, it has changed a lot: until not long ago, those who wanted to express their ethical values in the investment field, limited themselves to the exclusion of the companies involved in unacceptable practices. However, too many exclusions often resulted in disappointing performance and high volatility. With the passage of time and the growing demand, in particular by Millennials, who are rightly very attentive to this sector, there has been a significant evolution: investors not only can choose between various factor-related strategies ESG , but they also understand that the more careful adoption of these factors is complex and implies moments of transition, thus bringing them to ask a financial manager to represent them in business decisions aimed at this change and to demonstrate its results and impact. Several researches indicate a correlation between a company's performance and score on ESG , and such correlation represents another parameter to be taken into account, in addition to those offered by balance sheets and income statements. A company with a strong profile ESG , in fact, could have certain characteristics that contribute to obtaining both a greater profitability than lower risks ».
READ ALSO
Sustainability, which is good for the environment, but also for business
READ ALSO
The redemption of green jobs: more and more, more and more sought after
READ ALSO
Environment and sustainability, the Nobel Prize for Economy challenges Trump