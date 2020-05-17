sustainable-savings:-here-are-the-investments-that-are-attentive-to-the-environment-and-human-rights

Sooner or later we had to get there: grabbing grabbing and profit at all costs we have seen that lead to a collapse of society, not only from an ethical-moral point of view, but also more prosaically economic . If you don't pay attention to the quality of our world, everything will end sooner. In short, we need more farsightedness and it seems that the message has been understood, given that the funds managed according to so-called ESG ( Environmental, Social, Governance ) are taking more and more space. To explain here what they are and how they work is Giuliano D'Acunti , country head of Invesco Italia , who already in the Edicola Invesco podcast has well explained all the potential of this new type of sustainable saving.

You hear so much about ESG funds, but what are they?

«By now also on the Italian market, products and solutions bearing the wording” social responsibility “are more and more frequent. Still others, however, bear the specific abbreviation ESG , an acronym of recent creation, but certainly destined to become extremely topical, for Environmental, Social and Governance. The managers of the funds , therefore follow an investment approach aimed at building a portfolio that follows precise criteria respectful of the environment, human and gender rights, as well as the governance of the various companies. Going into more detail, the portfolio of a fund ESG is attentive to phenomena and risks: climate change , the control of carbon dioxide emissions, the transformation of global energy processes, deforestation, but also the working conditions of people in the world, gender discrimination and the behavior of top management, as well as compliance with laws and ethics. “

What are the advantages of an Esg fund?

«With these funds , you get a double order of benefits. On the one hand, managers show greater sensitivity towards the companies and sectors in which they invest their funds , excluding from the outset “controversial” sectors such as tobacco or unconventional weapons. On the other hand, investors also add non-financial factors ESG to the purely financial investment valuation. a positive or negative impact on the investment itself and help to identify and promote sustainable investment solutions. In other words, they orient themselves and undertake to collaborate with companies or issuers in order to promote the adoption of positive measures aimed at improving the factors ESG and the development of models of sustainable and responsible management towards us and the next generations. Investments ESG will be the protagonists of the future of managed savings … by embracing this financial strategy it will be possible to contribute to the construction of a better future “.