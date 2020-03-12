sweet-&-amp;-gabbana,-tomorrow-doesn't-wait

# iosonoMilano, but also Wuhan, Paris, Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world. That of this issue of Vanity Fair is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty to face the global challenge to this virus.

This article was published in the issue 11 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until to 24 March.



Phones ringing. Everyone must be called. One by one. Managers, assistant stylists, sector managers, agents and boutique directors.

Then even those who did not take the plane and did not come to Milan, due to viruses, to make the usual sample orders after the recent fashion show during the Milan fashion week. «Since this morning we are glued to the smartphone», say Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana , «we have to reorganize the company in all sectors “.

What strategies are you putting in place to counter the effects of this crisis?

«It is a difficult moment but we are two incurable optimists. And once again, as has happened to us in the past, we will face a crisis trying to see the glass half full. And don't mistake it for a cliché or for lightness. Let me give you an example: after our recent show, which we decided to put on stage, many of our buyers did not come to Milan for the usual orders for the accessories and clothing collections that we presented. The result? We invented presentation videos, a sort of animated form of sale and we all got used to interacting in a video conference. The operation worked so well that it made us understand that in the future, probably, certain trips can be avoided and certain unreachable markets can be conquered in this never tried way. All this can lead to a saving of resources and, why not, also have a lower environmental impact “.

READ ALSO

Dolce & Gabbana parading, Giorgio Armani behind closed doors: Coronavirus and Fashion Week

So much optimism, but the situation remains serious …

«Of course it remains serious. Obviously and unfortunately. But perhaps this emergency will help us reflect. On speed, on frenzy, on the rhythms that we take for granted today. But one thing must be said: we have been doing this job 36 for years. And for 36 years, fashion has taught us to constantly change, to react, to transform a crisis, perhaps not really into an opportunity, but in any case into an opening towards a panorama that you had not considered. Above all, moments like this force you to be even more creative. Do you know what happens in the history of costume when dark times come? Fashion churns out colors, sequins and floral prints “.

“Italians, not only the Milanese, have always been able to get out of difficulties with the power of ingenuity and creativity” Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

A very optimistic way of dealing with difficult times. Did living and working in Milan teach you this attitude?

“Surely. But it's not just Milan, it's Italy that is a great country. We often forget about it, we are often limited by a difficult bureaucracy. But Italians, not just the Milanese, have always been able to get out of difficulties with the power of ingenuity and creativity. I speak to you, for example, about the trades linked to our work: the artisans of fashion, from slippers to paper pattern makers, from embroiderers to tailors, all are used to working with the limits, the difficulties, the impediments of bodies and means. Yet our excellent craftsmanship is unique in the world, everyone envies us precisely because it is the son of a unique talent, a spirit that is capable of coming out of any difficulty. We firmly believe in this Italian value “.

Is there a Milanese you like to remember, a figure who trained you more than others?

“There are many. Perhaps one of the most emblematic is Elio Fiorucci. An icon, a genius that we have had the good fortune to know and to frequent. It was like the Marco Polo of our days, it has opened up horizons, inaugurated new paths and new ways of seeing craft and creativity. He was the son of Milan because this city, in the end, perhaps is the only true Italian metropolis. Metropolises are vast and fast-paced places that force you to change. In a sense, we are doubly lucky because doing our job and living in a metropolis always forces you to change, even if there are no crises or difficulties in front of you. It is like having a categorical imperative before you, something you cannot escape from. “

What will you do exactly in the coming months?

“We think that inevitably there will be contractions in the economy and in investments. For this, perhaps, it will be necessary to roll up our sleeves in the coming months. But let's not be frightened: as we say, every time we put our hands in our hair, then we use them to roll up our sleeves. However, we are convinced of one thing: Milan, Lombardy and the whole of Italy were among the first to face the virus emergency and therefore will be among the first to emerge. We have one of the best health systems in the world, so we have an advantage over those who cannot count on our public service. For the rest, after this storm, we will return to invest even more than before. Because the world will start again. Now we need rationality and a civic sense “.

Photo Domen / Van De Velde.

READ ALSO

Miuccia Prada, the lady and the city

READ ALSO

Giorgio Armani: «Even stopping is a sign of strength»