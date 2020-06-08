take-home-work

This article has been published in the Health supplement attached to n. 23 of Vanity Fair, on newsstands until 16 June 2020

WHAT THE DOCTOR SAYS

Forced to develop the so-called “home working”, many have struggled to set up a space where they can work at home. Someone does it from the sofa, maybe even lying on the bed. If all this could be fine for the long, but in any case limited time, of the quarantine, it cannot become the practice and some precautions will have to be put in place, in order not to incur health problems, which can then become serious.

How much does it hurt in the back to work sprawled on the chair? How much does it hurt your eyes to have wrong lighting? How bad is circulation to sit in the same position for hours on end? Spinal pathologies, visual disturbances, neurological problems and carpal tunnel are there in ambush.

To answer is Vittorio Agnoletto : doctor, known by most for being one of the greatest European experts in the field of AIDS, he has a specialization in Occupational Medicine and has anni participates in the commissions on the invalidity of the INPS: «Even at home one should pay attention to some important rules: the computer, for example, should always be placed perpendicular to the light source, which must not reflect on the screen nor arrive directly on the eyes. Then, there is definitely a posture problem: needless to say, the back should be erect and the feet should be raised off the ground, resting on a small platform “.

How important is the screen you are working on?

«Looking at a tablet or smartphone we keep the neck inevitably bent forward and, in the long run, it can be problematic for the cervical. It would be better to have a desktop or in any case a laptop to rest on a table, never keep it on your knees and, in any case, we should keep at least half a meter away from the screen, as your arms stretched. Being too much in front of a screen is not good and that's why there would be breaks to be respected: at least 10 minutes every hour, getting up, looking away the look from any computer support “.

But wouldn't staying at home allow us better time management?

“From a certain point of view, yes, on the other, I hear more and more people who end up working after dinner, when maybe he has put his children to bed, when everything else is settled. Being on the computer before going to sleep produces many insomnia problems. An abuse of the computer brings restlessness and short temper. “

But if people will work more and more from home, who will control how they organized themselves?

“Until now we have focused on training: the doctor trained the employees, who then, in their own home, managed themselves, hopefully with responsibility.

Meanwhile, the companies, for their workers, have been required to periodically make an assessment of work-related stress and will probably soon have to organize themselves to make the same investigations on employees who are in smart working, to understand what problems may be . Until now it was unthinkable, even for a trivial matter of privacy, that the occupational doctor sent by the company could enter the employee's home, now who knows, maybe they will rewrite the rules “.

WHAT THE ARCHITECT SAYS

There are those who change places every day, those who set up a stable workplace in some secluded corner, those who, luckier, manage to have a dedicated room. Home working means many things: it depends – of course – on the job you do and it depends on the spaces you have available. It can be a dream or a nightmare. Alessandro Adamo, architect, partner of Lombardini 22 and director of DEGW, specialized in the study of professional areas, has already been called by companies to think about how reorganize employees: «It is possible to imagine that in the future the larger companies will be able to provide workers with their own branded furniture line. I imagine a sort of secretary updated to the contemporary: the flap and the objects are updated giving life to a new “computer” on wheels, flexible and ergonomic, with everything you need, from the table to the chair, from the light to the headphones “.

Trying to find a personal space dedicated to work at home would be important: «It is clear that the best thing would be to have a studio, but a corner that we can set up, a space in which there are no external disturbances, could also be fine. I imagine a cocoon area, where you can immerse yourself in a sort of “shower office”: a corner with soundproofed curtain for total concentration immersion. However, like halls in offices, shared spaces and corridors, which are neutral places where the mind can change its horizon and rest, even at home it would be good to have a transition margin, which becomes the buffer between the work area and the rest of the house “.

Meanwhile, waiting for what will be, we asked him to guide us, to better understand how to start organizing: which lights to turn on? What should the chair be like? What is good to have in the room?

LIGHTING. «Natural light sources are to be preferred and, in the case of artificial light, indirect sources of diffuse type so as not to have reflections nor glare phenomena. Windows should be equipped with an adjustable covering device to mitigate daylight if it is too intense. Orien is recommended –

tare and tilt the screen to eliminate any reflections “.

THE WORKTOP. «The table should have a surface with a low index of reflection, that is light colors other than white and in any case not reflective, obviously stable and have sufficient dimensions to allow a flexible arrangement of the screen, keyboard, documents and necessary accessory material. The height of the work surface must be approximately between 70 and 80 centimeters » .

THE CHAIR. “A correct seat should be equipped with the height adjustment mechanism, the backrest and the back-lumbar support. Excellent if it has a swivel mechanism, to facilitate position changes “.

P.S. “Having plants around you helps concentration, stimulates creativity and energy”.

