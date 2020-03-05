taken-(at-night)-with-iphone:-the-winners

We know it well, smartphones have now become the ideal alternative to traditional digital cameras, often very heavy and bulky, and allow us to immortalize our days by obtaining excellent quality images without resorting to use of external accessories.

This is the case of the iPhone , for example , which thanks to the latest generation photographic sensors and the new software introduced in iOS 13, are able to shoot perfect photographs in any context and, thanks to the new Night mode , even in situations of low ambient light.

How the new mode works

Indeed, those who own an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro is 11 Pro Max have the possibility to exploit this function to obtain brighter images even when the surrounding light is not abundant enough. Night mode is automatically activated when the camera detects low ambient light and subsequently and by touching the yellow icon that appears at the top of the screen next to the flash logo, we can adjust the duration of the exhibition . Obviously, since it is a prolonged capture, it is necessary to keep the device still: however, a countdown will appear for the entire duration of the shot.

Apple's photo contest

It is precisely with regard to this exclusive feature of the new models that, during the first days of January, Apple launched a photographic contest dedicated to night photography intended for photographers who have had the opportunity to experience it: and today we finally know the names of the winners.

From China to Spain, as officially announced by Apple, thousands of participants from all over the world took part in the competition by sharing the captured shots using this mode which is automatically active when the iPhone photographic sensor detects an unfavorable ambient light condition but, among the numerous contributions received , the jury selected only six photographs which will soon be shown on the official website, on social channels and on Apple billboards.

Curious to find out what results can be obtained by using the Night mode ? In the gallery above the winning photographs of « Shot on iPhone Night mode challenge “ .

