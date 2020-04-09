tallulah-willis-as-mom-demi-moore:-the-pandemic-buzzcut-is-contagious

There are those who cut their bangs, those who only give themselves a snack, those who dare new shades, those who leave their roots on display. At the time of the Coronavirus hair is the absolute protagonist and superstar of the f eed Instagram of celebs. Cause of closure of coiffeur, everyone does it himself, even those who, like the stars, have never laid hands on their hair . In the last days, then, depopulated among the VIPs the buzzcut ( the shaved cut) from pandemic. Striking the locks seems to be the right solution now more than ever.

So it also appeared in the Willis house, certainly one of the nicest quarantines in circulation on the web. The lockdown which brought together under one roof Bruce Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with attached boyfriends, includes pajama combinations and hairlook improvised of great effect. Just the protagonist of Die Hard, razor in hand, has made one of the buzzcut most clicked of the moment to the youngest daughter, the 26 enne Tallulah which, then, was immortalized and posted on Instagram by her sister Rumer.

The new hairstlye of Tallulah has above all an immediate effect flashback bringing to mind one of the most iconic looks of her mother Demi, who went into trichological history for shaving her head in the film Soldier Jane of the 1997. The similarity is evident, even if it is not the first time that the girl dares to shave herself. Already in 2015, in fact, she sported a similar cut in homage to the famous parent, but now more than ever it seems like a really good time to return to this style chic from maintenance reduced to the minimum terms.

Tallulah Willis in 2015. Getty Photos

Tallulah was not the only celeb to resort to the help of a loved one to shave his hair: a few days ago also Cristiano Ronaldo relied on the hands of his girlfriend Georgina, as well as the rocker Cody Simpson to those of Miley Cyrus, his current girlfriend , while the Colombian star Maluma (adored by Madonna), was shaved by his mother. The singer Pink, however, did it alone, ironing on Instagram for the not quite perfect result. The pandemic buzzcut, in the meantime, goes crazy more than ever and also always caliente David Beckham posted a few days ago a shot with the new look and the caption «It had to be done», accompanied by the hashtag #stayhome, of course . In short, shaving is cool, and celebs addicted to very short hair know it well, like Arisa, the model and activist Adwoa Aboah and the former protagonist of Witches Rose McGowan. But many others have been the stars who over time, for professional or non-professional needs, have taken the razor in hand with real results wow. Because yes, in short, we don't have to associate the bald skull with the famous Britney Spears header.

If you think you too dare to cut from Soldier Jane , take a look at the gallery to find inspiration and abandon any hesitation . Among celebs who have cut their hair these days and iconic looks, the desire to pull the razor out of the drawer does not seem so crazy …

