tantra-yoga:-what-it-is-and-the-benefits-for-body,-mind-and-sex

We play a game. Closing your eyes, if we say the word tantra , what is the first thing that comes to your mind? We venture a common answer: the sex , and more specifically, a good orgasm . All the fault of the legend that revolves around the rock star Sting and his wife Trudie Styler : the singer revealed that he was able to practice sex for 7 hours in a row, thanks to tantra yoga. A true concept in essence, which was however misrepresented, to the point of suggesting that practicing yoga was enough to become sex machines.

The truth is that Tantra yoga can certainly improve sex life , but only by deepening the connection with your energy and your body first. Although tantric practices are founded on the principle of intimacy, intimacy is not purely physical. It is the act of connecting so deeply, so much so that you feel able to look in your own soul, and perhaps even in someone else's. Let's try to clarify a bit.

What is tantra yoga?

The word “tantra” derives from the combination of two words: “tattva” and “mantra” . “Tattva” refers to the science of cosmic principles, while “mantra” refers to the science of sound and mystical vibrations. Tantra is therefore the application of the cosmic sciences in order to achieve spiritual ascent .

In fact, the word tantra means “weave or expand” , while the root of the word yoga is “yuj” which means “union”. Similar to 8 other forms of yoga, Tantra Yoga merges elements of practices Raja, Bhakti, Karma, Kundalini and Hatha . What distinguishes it from others is that it also intertwines dynamics of other mystical practices such as: astrology, Ayurveda, crystals and gemmology, to name a few. In using these aspects, tantric practice aims to expand beyond the perceived limits of yogic philosophy and asanas.

The global approach of Tantra yoga incorporates practices of conscious breathing, pranayama and meditation and can be practiced individually or with somebody else. In both practices, the relationship between the micro (self) and the macro (relationships with others) is improved.

The aim is the same: to acquire awareness of our strengths and weaknesses, the places of resistance to union with ourselves and with others and to cultivate the ability to respond consciously instead of reacting unconsciously to both our fears and to our wishes. When this happens, we reach a state of eternal bliss .

What is the purpose of tantra yoga?

The purpose of tantra yoga is to promote emotional well-being , promoting spiritual and physical health.

The exploration of the subtle energies within the body and their connection with the universe offer the opportunity to understand the purpose of life and the principles of union in new dimensions.

Why is tantra yoga different from other types of yoga?

Tantra is different from most other yoga styles in that it focuses on reprogramming subconscious patterns and conditioning our belief systems through more mental than physical practice that aims at self-realization.

But beware: tantra is not a philosophy that requires you to give up all worldly things – family, work, goods and pleasures. Instead, Tantra emphasizes personal experimentation as a way to move forward on the path towards self-realization .

How can Tantra yoga be practiced?

Tantra yoga practices the balance of the four elements – earth, water, fire, air – through the fifth element, Akasha . Akasha is the binding force between all the elements. Exploiting Akasha will result in balance and connection with our inner divinity or atman (soul).

Tantra yoga is the balance oscillating between Shiva (the divine immortal principle) and Shakti (the female divinity that represents creativity and change), Yin and Yang, male and female, dark and light. Through Tantra Yoga we can find our truth and learn to live from it.

In our gallery, you can find five Tantra yoga practices , which you can do alone or in pairs, to reconnect with your deepest part and try to live more intensely also emotional relationships. Tantra yoga in fact allows you to expand the capacity for intimacy and union. With practice, we are able to get closer and dissolve the behaviors that hold us back from the intimacy we desire.

