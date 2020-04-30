taranto's-one-may,-without-a-concert,-lands-on-tv

No concert in the square nor live streaming to replace it. The First May Concert , just as it was held in Taranto over the years, did not want to recreate the gathering through the use of technology, because social networks, as much a source of fun and distraction, “cannot be an alternative to to the possibility of physical and emotional encounter that the One May has represented since its birth “.

Michele Riondino, who together with Diodato and Roy Paci is the artistic director of the event organized by the Citizens and Workers Committee Free and Thinking, explained how the event is destined to change shape.

Where once there was a concert, there will be a declination on Friday “in different forms of the political and social contents of which the free and thinking One May has always been an amplifier”, explained Riondino, telling how social the event will be available to activists, associations and citizens determined to give prominence to a message or a proposal. The day, dedicated entirely to social issues, will then culminate with a television event, in which, again, there will be no music.

View this post on Instagram This year we could not remain silent. The whole country, the entire planet, hit by the pandemic, found itself having to face a situation that closely resembles that of Taranto. Our rulers and all of us have been confronted with the dramatic health or job dilemma, a health emergency, incredible economic difficulties, issues and conditions that the people of Taranto have faced for decades. We therefore asked @giotesti, @frazip and @fabriziofkrfichera to try to tell all this with a documentary, with a unique experiment, made with all the hardships and difficulties of the moment, but also with the generosity, professionalism and genius of all those who decided to be there. There are many artists who participated and I want to thank them with all my heart for having lent their art so that this message of social justice could become even stronger, just like it happens every year on the stage of our free and thinking @unomaggiotaranto. You will be able to see small previews of their speeches and the associations to which we will give voice on the page of Uno Maggio Taranto and of the @liberiepensanti Committee during the whole day of May 1st and then the entire documentary on @ la7_tv during and immediately after @welikeduel. This event will be associated with a fundraiser for @ emergency.ong, a reality that has been helping populations facing health emergencies worldwide for years. Thanks to @pulsefilms and @theindianaway for making it all possible. Thanks to @eliogermanofanpage, @niccfabi, @negramaroofficial, @elisatoffoli, @brunorisas, @samuelufficiale, @vcapossela, @ aew.manuelagnelli, @rodrigoderasmo, @zerocalcare, @coma_cose, @pieropeluuficial, @mama_mofficial, alessandro_vitti, @fabiorondanini, @ilmafionarcisse, @donato_sansone_ and @gabriellamartinelliofficial for their art and sensitivity. Taranto raises questions that we cannot continue to ignore, not only nationally, but globally. #liberiepensanti #unomaggiotaranto #unomaggioliberoepensante A post shared by Diodato (@diodatomusic) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7: 41 am PDT

Free and Thinking – Uno Maggio Taranto will go broadcast on La7, once finished Live Propaganda . History of Taranto and Taranto, the production will host several musicians and actors, whose voice will amplify the political and social issues dealt with. These include Elio Germano, Carolina Crescentini, Ghemon, Manuel Agnelli, Elisa, Brunori Sas.

“Taranto is the emblem of a contradiction that we have always lived and that this year not only Italy but the whole world lives on. We know what it means to be afraid of going to work, the fear of contracting an illness and bringing it home to loved ones. Choosing between the right to life and work is a drama that everyone lives today, but that the city has always lived: an occupational blackmail between the right to clean air and the choice to accept employment “. «Immediately after the victory at the Sanremo festival I wanted to dedicate the prize to my city, Taranto, because as I said it is a cities where you have to make a lot of noise – he told Diodato – This year it was very important not to be silent because today our condition it is understandable to everyone since all governments of the whole planet are dealing with these issues. Thanks to the contribution of the artists, the people of Taranto feel less alone and have more strength and hope to fight for their rights “, continued the singer, also announcing a collaboration with Gino Strada to support Emergency's fundraising.

