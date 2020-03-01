taylor-swift:-«i-had-a-fixed-nail»

On a gray London afternoon in late September, Taylor Swift calmly walks through the doors of a recording studio in North London . It's an epochal moment: the autobiographical pop queen is there to meet Andrew Lloyd Webber , the king of musical theater. Swift, who turned 30 years in December and Lloyd Webber, 71 years, wrote Beautiful Ghosts , a new song for the film adaptation of Cats – at the cinema -, Webber's musical of 1981, staged on the West End and on Broadway for a total period of almost 40 years .

In the film, you play the role of Bombalurina and, like the other protagonists, including Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Francesca Hayward, Ian McKel- len, Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson appears on the screen in a CGI version. After recording the song, these two titans from the music industry sit down to talk.

Andrew Lloyd Webber : «You are originally from Pennsylvania».

T. : «Yes, many think it comes from the south but in reality I am from the north, I grew up on a Christmas tree plantation farm, and I moved to Nashville when I was 14 years”.

A. : «And have you decided to go and live in Nashville to write songs or to sing? Or both? “.

T .: «For both reasons. I was literally obsessed with Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and they all had a

common element: they had been discovered in Nashville. Thus, I imagined it as a magical place, where talents were discovered and where people were able to live on music “.

A. : “Did you know anyone when you arrived in Nashville?”.

T. : «No, we didn't know anyone. I went on vacation with the family, together with my mom and my younger brother. We lived in the hotel and I tried to meet the right people. In the end, after many trips, I got a “demo deal”, a non-binding record contract, of the type “we will follow your evolution for a year and in the end we will decide whether to hire you”. It was enough to get the family to move. “

A. : «I guess you went to school in Nashville, right?».

T. : «Yes, I attended high school during the day and took lessons as a singer-songwriter in the evening. I had a double life. In class I took notes and the teachers never knew if they were notes for lessons or ideas for a song “.

A. : «How many songs did you write in one day?».

T. : «Not more than one. I went to class every day. “

A. : «How did you come to perform?».

T. : «I started writing songs. In the meantime, I sang the national anthem whenever I could: at festivals, at fairs, in bars, wherever I had the opportunity to go on stage. I am perfectly aware that I would never have made a career if I had not been an author. I would never have become a singer, it would not have been possible “.

A. : «I believe that very few people today can really make a career if they don't write songs».

T .: “Yes, I agree. I think it is really important. Even if you are not born as a songwriter, you must try to commit yourself directly to the messages you send “.

A. : «How does a young country artist get the first opportunity?».

T. : «I worked without sparing myself, I contacted as many people as possible to get appointments with music publishers and record companies. It was not easy to be received, but when I could, I went in, pulled out the guitar and sang ». A. : «I remember being at your house after we had written a song, and you told me that you already had it in mind more or less at 24 years; there I realized that from a very young age you were aware that you were doing all this at a very high level “.

T. : «At the age of eight I was already writing for the theater. I had a small theater and I made terrible musicals, on equally terrible subjects. Then, at 13 years, I met a boy who wanted to write song lyrics and at school we did a couple of musicals “.

A. : «You were 19 years old when your first big success came out, right?».

T. : «I had 18 when Love Story, a song that I had written alone, became a worldwide success. I was fortunate to grow by gaining experience with country music; today, the successful new artists find themselves suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere they are absolutely not prepared for. Somehow I was able to acclimatise to every phase of my journey and when the first great success came, in reality I was already working on it since I had 14 years. Switching from country music to pop was really unusual for me “.

A. : «I would like to go back to what I thought when I heard your album, Lover, which is simply extraordinary. Do you agree if I say that you dealt with the recording exactly as if you were performing live? “.

T. : «Indeed it is so. At that time I sang a lot. I had just returned from a tour and then I did Cats, most of the recordings of that album are almost live. When you sing live stories, you enter the story and give a different meaning to the songs every time you play them. “

A. : «Does this never lead you to think you want to be an actress?».

T. : «I have no idea. When I was younger, they often asked me questions like: How do you imagine yourself in ten years? And I tried to answer. Growing up, I'm learning that wisdom is learning how small you are compared to everything we have yet to learn. I have lived extraordinary moments with Cats. I think I was attracted to the singularity of this project. I liked how I felt, I knew that I would never have the opportunity to live a similar experience again. “

A. : «Would you like to make a musical?».

T. : «A musical? Obviously yes. “

A. : «Or write one?».

T. : «Well, this is at the top of my wish list».

A. : «You should do it. Were you happy when you heard that Judi Dench had accepted the role of Old Deuteronomy in Cats? ” T. : «It is adorable. I remember I was on set and in one scene there was Idris (Elba, who plays Macavity, ed) and I with Judi; someone offered me some gummy candies and I said: oh, I have never eaten them before, they must be English candies, they are delicious. Judi must have heard me because the next day in the dressing room I found a signed photo of him and I believe more or less six bags of those candies “.

T. : «Andrew, we both started when we were young. What do we have in common with our experiences? What was more difficult in your opinion? And what was fantastic instead? “.

A. : «For me it was difficult because I went against the current. In the years 60 loving musicals was incredibly old-fashioned and my classmates made fun of me “.

T .: «For me it was the same. I liked country music and at school my friends were baffled by my musical tastes. Over time this genre has spread, but when I was 13, I found similar reactions in Pennsylvania. “

A. : «Do you see positively the fact that you started when you were very young?».

T. : «Yes, very much. Although the downsides are not lacking; for example you cannot make the same mistakes as anyone else because your mistakes are an integral part of your work “.

A. : «But we have in common something that is a great fortune. We both knew from an early age what we wanted to do, while many people do not have this intuition in their lives “.

T .: «It is very true. Often people confuse the career they want to undertake with the results that this career offers. Instead of wanting to write musicals, they want to become people who have written musicals. “

A. : «You have to savor the path perhaps even more than the results and this is the advice I would give to people who imagine they are doing this job. One cannot think only of results. “

T .: «What is exciting is the process that leads you to reach them, don't you think?».

