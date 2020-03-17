team-miles,-the-company-born-from-a-nasa-contest-for-the-development-of-satellites

Started almost like a game, the challenge to develop very small diameter satellites (10 centimeters) changed the lives of these researchers

They met a few years ago to participate in a competition of NASA for the development of children satellites , the so-called CubeSats, miniaturized space probes with a maximum of ten centimeters in diameter. But over time the game has become serious and Team Miles – this is the name of the team – has become a company , making its way among the biggest travel competitors of space exploration.

So much so that soon his devices will sail towards the Moon on board the Artemis mission and, if all goes well, the small satellites developed by the company will face their most difficult task: transmit data from distances gradually higher, up to four million kilometers from our planet and ten times the distance of the Moon.

In this short video, just released by the American Space Agency, here is their story.

(Credit video: Nasa)