Technical Textile Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026 | DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Lenzing Plastics

Growing promotional events and investment towards the textile industries by various governmental bodies, to promote the manufacturers and suppliers in the developments is leading to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Technical textile is a high performance textile with special functionalities. Technical textile is used in a wide range of applications; most prominent are breathing masks, ropes, covers, belts, wound care products, diapers, bedding and others. They are also used as special accessory in different processes for the manufacturing of various products such as military uniforms, gloves, car covers, etc. The markets of technical textile is expanding in various industries such as packaging, sports, protective wears any many more.

Further, the textile industry is the largest consumer industry and plays a vital role to increase the economical rate. Technical textiles are used in various applications in different industries including automotive, personal care, hygiene, agro, home care and construction and building. Thus the wide applicability of technical textile is considered as a major factor, fuelling the market growth.

Middle East & Africa Technical Textile Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Technical Textile Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Lenzing Plastics, Low & Bonar, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Alexium International, Berry Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, SRF Limited, ITG Company and others

Business Expansion:

In September 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation has completed the acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage). Sage Automotive Interiors is the U.S based manufacturer of interior. Sage Automotive Interiors is a leading global supplier of specialty-designed, high-performance technical textiles for the automotive industry and now company will be the wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries of Asahi Kasei Corporation.

In November 2017, DuPont Protection Solution announced the collaboration with Belkin, a market leader in mobile accessories for the development of premium line of cables built with DuPont Kevlar for extreme durability.

In June 2018, DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division announced that they will invest more than $400 million to expand the capacity for the manufacturing of Tyvek nonwoven material.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Technical Textile Market

Middle East and Africa technical textile market is segmented into four segments such as process, material, application and technology

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into four notable segments; knitted, non-woven, woven and others. In November 2018, Freudenberg Performance Materials launched MDI based PU foams and super absorbent nonwovens laminate. The product will help in improving the retention properties and absorption of the wound dressings.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into seven notable segments; regenerated fiber, mineral, synthetic polymer, natural fiber, metal, high performance fiber and others. The regenerated fiber is sub-segmented into rayon and acetate. Mineral is sub-segmented into asbestos, glass and ceramic fiber. Synthetic polymer is sub-segmented into polyethersulfone, polyacrylonitrile, polypropylene, polyester and others. Natural fiber is sub-segmented into cotton, wool, silk, sisal, flax and others. High performance fiber is sub-segmented into aramid, carbon, UMHW polyethylene and others In October 2018, Low & Bonar launched a new range of fully recyclable cushioning materials which can be utilized for the production of furniture, wheelchair cushions and similar products. The material can be utilized as an alternative to foam.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments; geotech, oekotech, mobiltech, indutech, packtech, sportech, protech, buildtech, agrotech, hometech, clothtech and meditech. Geotech is sub-segmented into agro – based geotextiles and geosynthetics. Mobiltech is sub-segmented into nylon tyre cord, seat cover fabric / upholstery, helmets, insulation felts, automotive interior carpets, sunvisors / sunblinds, headliners, airbags, seat belt webbing, car body covers, airline disposables, aircraft webbings, TT usage in railways, aircrafts upholstery and others. Indutech is sub-segmented into industrial brushes, paper making fabrics, filtration products, computer printer ribbon, printed circuit boards, composites, ropes & cordages, coated abrasives, AGM glass battery separators, bolting cloth, decatising cloth, cigarette filter nods, drive belts and conveyor belts. Packtech is sub-segmented into leno bags, wrapping fabric, jute hessian and sacks, soft luggage products, tea-bags filter paper, woven sacks, fibcs and others. Sportech is sub-segmented into tents, swimwear, footwear components, sports nets, sleeping bags, hit air balloons, parachute fabrics, artificial turf, sports composites and others. Protech is sub-segmented into high altitude clothing, ballistic protective clothing, fire retardant apparels, high visibility clothing, NBC suits, industrial gloves and others. Buildtech is sub-segmented into architectural membranes, fllor & wall coverings, scaffolding nets, awnings & canopies, HDPE tarpaulins, hoardings & signaes and others. Agrotech is sub-segmented into anti-hail/bird protection nets, finishing nets, crop covers, mulch mats, shade nets and others. Hometech is sub-segmented into furniture fabrics, fiberfil, stuffed toys, blinds, mattress and pillow components, carpet backing cloth, mosquito nets, vacuum cleaner filters and others. Clothtech is sub-segmented into zip fastners, umbrella cloth, sewing threads, interlinings, labels, elastic narrow fabrics, shoe laces and others. Meditech is sub-segmented into surgical dressings, contact lenses, artificial implants, baby diapers, incontinence diapers, sanitary napkins, surgical sutures, surgical disposables and others. In October 2017, Tencate announced the launch of Tecawork Ecogreen, a range of fabrics for workwear. The fabric generated provides colour retention capabilities that ensure long lasting looks after repeated laundering.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into six notable segments; spinning, weaving, knitting, finishing, nanotechnology and others. In May 2017, Mitsui Chemicals announces launch of ADMER that is functioned as a compatibilizer for fiber reinforced polyolefin compounds that enhances the durability



Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Technical Textile Market

Primary Respondents:

key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

