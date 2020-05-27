telemedicine-can-be-decisive-for-car-t-cell-therapies

(photo: Andresr / Getty Images)

We read it everywhere: the pandemic of Covid – 19 has brought about a substantial acceleration to telemedicine , by adopting large-scale and within a few weeks some ways of remote interaction which in normal conditions would have taken years before becoming standard. At the same time, however, in recent months it has become clear how – by lowering the theory into daily practice – telemedicine has often been tackled with rudimentary methods or artisanal , which range from email to messages on WhatsApp , up to video calls on the most various platforms. Systems, it must be said, more than satisfactory if it is a matter of contacting the general practitioner, a little less for more specific applications.

If you aim to put telemedicine at the service of more complex and innovative therapies, you need more structured platforms designed with specific functionalities, useful for doctors and patients. Software that know protect data ensuring correct treatment, and above all that help to put order in the management of the heterogeneous information that makes up the medical record, also with the idea that those same data – anonymized – can become the raw material for new scientific research.

An emblematic example of this trend is represented by the Car-T cell therapies, approved in Italy for less than a year for the treatment of some specific categories of patients suffering from hematological tumors . That's why, on the occasion of the Milan Digital Week, the situation was taken in a talk entitled Connected for life , in which critical issues were discussed , potential and new digital instruments available today.

Accessibility to Car-T therapies

As known, cellular therapies for blood cancers have been authorized for people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (in abbreviation, Dlbcl) refractory or relapsing, and then for patients under 25 affected by Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Lla) in B cells.

“In Italy we have potentially 500 cases for lymphomas and thirty cases under 25 with leukemia lymphoblastic “, explained Armando Santoro, director of Cancer center of Humanitas in Milan. “However, so far the patients who have actually benefited from Car-T therapies are far less than the potential ones “. The pandemic certainly played a role in limiting travel and preventing access to therapies, but many difficulties already existed before the emergency. “The active centers in our country are very few, can be counted on the fingers of one hand, are found mainly in the North “, he continued, ” patients who could benefit from the therapies cannot do it anymore due to organizational problems and logistics that for clinical reasons “.

The absence of an adequate network in the area, in fact, means that many of the potential candidates are not directed to specialized centers. Sometimes patients are made to move from one region to another, but then they quickly reveal themselves not suitable to receive the treatment. In other cases the opposite occurs: people with adequate characteristics for whom no one takes care of checking the accessibility to therapy .

A digital clinical path

With this sentence we could summarize the ratio of the solution proposed by the startup Welcomedicine , which together with Novartis (the first pharmaceutical in Italy to have an approved cell therapy) organized the talk . Call WelCare – already from the allusive name of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor – is a web platform developed together with doctors to digitize clinical practice and facilitate the sharing of information.

The basic idea is to put in communication the specialized centers for Car-T therapy (the so-called hub ) with those who cannot yet supply it ( spoke ). In this way the centers spoke can directly discuss with the specialist doctors the possibility that their own patient is subjected to treatment, also facilitating the follow-up phase. Among the characteristics indicated by doctors as essential are the shared medical record , which can be accessed by all the multidisciplinary team that follows the patient, and the fluid medical record (also called smart ), that is enriched with all the elements that have been the subject of discussion among doctors rather than with the final diagnosis only.

Together with the tools with which doctors can feel, see each other and exchange opinions, there is the possibility of inserting information that covers the entire path of the patient, with additions provided both by doctors and by the patient himself, who can send information through the most common digital tools. Another crucial point is the transformation of unstructured clinical practice data into structured data : all the information collected in different digital formats they are managed and processed thanks to an artificial intelligence . For example, the blood count value written in the pdf of a blood test is recognized by the system, extracted from the document and associated with the variable blood count , so that it is easily recoverable and identifiable.

“The goal of solutions like this is to move from evidence medicine at big evidence medicine , in which new and additional clinical and scientific information can be extracted thanks to digital data “, explained Giulia Franchi , endocrinologist and founder of the startup. “In addition to complying with the GDPR and Intelligent process automation (IPA) regulations with specific safety criteria, the software has been designed to manage complex clinical practices, potentially of any kind “. The WelCare platform has just been activated in three centers hub (National Cancer Institute, Humanitas and San Raffaele) and in about fifteen spoke for the test phase, while starting from September will be accessible in all over Italy .

All the pros of telemedicine applied to Car-T

The most evident positive aspect of the continuous relationship between those who propose patients for treatment and those who actually carry it out is the possibility of following a person for a longer period of time, in which all the parties involved are updated on new developments. “Having feedback also serves to better identify subsequent patients” , he added Paolo Corradini , director of the hematology division of the Cancer Institute of the University of Milan. “The common heritage of information among those who propose patients and those who follow them will allow to discern the patients who can be followed in a certain clinical path by those who must undertake a different one. An approach that, beyond Car-T, in perspective can be extended to the relationship with general practitioners ” .

The other horizon that opens up is the possibility of controlling and monitoring therapies, which especially in the case of new treatments is also fundamental from the point of view of scientific research. “ Systematizing and summarizing the data will be useful for confirm the results of the first publications “, added Santoro. “As the platform is structured, I believe it can become a large reservoir of data to be used for scientific analyzes “.

From the individual patient's point of view, the potential is that the doctors of a center spoke can verify if a patient meets the inclusion criteria before presenting the therapy to him , avoiding to feed in advance false hopes which would risk translating into a load of additional suffering. “On the follow-up we play instead the security “, commented Fabio Ciceri , director of hematology and deputy scientific director of San Raffaele in Milan. “Most adverse events, complications , it occurs at an early stage, when the patient is still near the center that performed the therapy. But there may be late complications not yet known, or others for which the diagnosis may be not timely or not received. Collecting the reporting of any complications in a timely and systematic way becomes a way to get to know the treatment better and therefore increase its overall safety “.

In addition to telemedicine

The importance of the empathic relationship between doctor has been stressed by several voices and patient, who requires direct contact . “You can't solve everything with a long distance relationship, especially for complex therapies” , added Santoro . “Limiting ourselves to telemedicine alone would be a mistake, and it is important instead to reconcile and integrate the various aspects: to eliminate unnecessary stress and fatigue for unnecessary travel, but also to foresee a doctor-patient face-to-face relationship, in a holistic view in which the physical and digital component must be integrated “.

Second, the digital network cannot exist if there is no physical network of centers, achievable only in concert with the institutions and the doctors themselves. “For advanced innovative therapies the networks hub and spoke are now fundamental, because each center cannot equip itself for all treatments “, explained Luigi Boano , general director of the oncology division of Novartis. “It is a commitment of which even the same pharmaceutical companies must take charge: create a network that allows to identify the patients who can undergo the various treatments, and then send them to the relative specialized centers “.

Finally, do not forget the recognition (even formal) of telemedicine, in its value as clinical activity in all respects and as lightener of the pressure on the health system. “If you save time by avoiding unnecessary travel, if you do not overload the hospital facilities, telemedicine should be recognized as an activity pertinent to the medical field” , concluded Corradini. “The formal and economic recognition of these activities would be a acknowledged by public administrators, a way to underline how these practical innovations bring excellent developments in health terms “. And precisely in this historical moment, if on the one hand it is difficult to include in the health policy agenda themes other than those of the Covid emergency – 19, the shock due to the pandemic can give the impetus necessary for telemedicine to general can be recognized as an essential activity for medical practice.