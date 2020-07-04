tell-me-which-suitcase-you-choose-and-i'll-tell-you-who-you-are-(or-rather-what-trip-you-will-take)

Are you masters in carrying only the indispensable with you ? Let's face it, it takes a great talent to select a few but right pieces. Or do you belong to the category of “you never know” ? That is, the art of putting practically all the wardrobe in the bag: from the long dress with the train (or the tuxedo) to the diving mask (but you didn't have to go to the mountains?).

I have friends who manage to keep the necessary items for a family trip (husband + two twins) in a small trolley, and others who do not give up pumps heels for a weekend on the boat 12 cm and hair straightener.

Moreover, the suitcase is a bit of a representation, in a container-fashion format, of our personalities. But nothing is definitive, over the years the choices may vary: who was it accustomed to starting with the giant trolley, for example, he could suddenly find himself (for love!) taking a backpacking holiday and finding that traveling light is not so bad (I can testify this!).

Hardly, however, we must say, the opposite will happen. Anyone who has discovered the recipe for moving light will always do it, whatever the destination.

And what suitcase / vacation are you?



BACKPACK: FOR THOSE WHO LOVE ADVENTURE

Backpackers are modern explorers. Those who leave with counted clothes and accessories (so much they can be washed or bought) but never without their loved one Lonely Planet . Few certainties, often not even where to go to sleep, and a great desire to discover the world. The perfect backpack? Large enough to hold the necessary and, very important, be careful of the proportions. Choose it balanced to your height and weight, so as not to overload you. The basic requirements? It has an integrated back support and a waist belt that allows you to download to the lumbar area and thus lighten the neck and neck.

Prince William in Chile, in 2000. Photo Getty

LEATHER OR FABRIC BAG: FOR THOSE WHO LOVE THE FORMULA «I DO A WEEKEND AND I COME BACK»

For those who want to see many different places but prefer not to go too far and choose to spend a few days but regenerating outside the home. Favorite destinations? Farmhouses in the hills surrounded by greenery or the sea, choosing the coasts a few kilometers away. Leather or fabric bags are the perfect choice for these trips. The necessary for these trips is not too bulky: costume (for the sea or for the spa), linen shirt and Bermuda shorts for the day and a silk dress or a more elegant piece for dinner. Inevitable: the favorite book.

SUITCASE SIGNED: FOR TRAVELING FASHIONISTS

For those who never go out without a designer bag and shoes at the latest trend and, rightly, also consider the suitcase as an accessory that makes a look. An extension of the style which also becomes a safe for storing catwalk clothes and collectibles . For them trolleys, bags and rigid suitcases in the trunk style of the hottest designers, to be ready to take photos and shoot stories already at the airport.

SMALL TROLLEY: THE MINIMALIST

For those who never embark (go) and chose to bring their small travel trolley in the cabin. Because “when I arrive I am ready to go out”, or because “I don't like to wait” or, again, “I'm always afraid of losing my suitcase”: whatever the motivation, the result is that it manages to make you stay all in a small space! He will have carefully studied Marie Kondo's techniques on how to fold clothes in the best way, or he will have understood the golden rule of less is more. We are sure that despite the new restrictions he will not abandon his mignon format: he has now become a professional in the restricted suitcase, he will never go back.

Gigi Hadid arriving at Milan airport – Getty Images

MAXI-FORMAT TROLLEY: FOR ACCUMULATORS

That is, those who carry the whole house with them, it doesn't matter if for a week or a month trip, the result is always the same: a huge and overflowing suitcase. After all, “you never know what the weather will be”, and so on with sweaters, sweaters, windbreakers, ultralight duvets, etc., etc. But not only that, the motivations are many: “What if an elegant evening happens?” how not to carry (for us women) behind the sandals with high heels, the sequin dress (long and short of course, better to decide on the spot) and all the bijoux that we can't do without? And, another point not to be underestimated: «and if I find something to buy there, then where do I put it?».

TECHNOLOGICAL CASE: FOR ALWAYS CONNECTED

For those who never detach themselves from their smartphone, iPad and laptop, traveling batteries can become a problem. The new trolleys have built-in and removable power banks perfect for recharging your devices during long airport stops . To never lose connections (but be careful not to miss flights!).

SPORTS BAG: FOR SLOW LIFE FANS

Large enough to hold a few more items, but easy and easy to carry . Ideal for a weekend getaway, the best will be able to keep us going for two weeks on the road. Unmissable runner shoes and a sports suit: What better way to get to know new landscapes if not a jog / morning walk? But made calmly, because their motto is “without haste!”.

Have you found the profile that most resembles you? Now browse the gallery at the top to discover all the perfect suitcases for you.

And happy holidays!

