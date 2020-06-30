«temptation-island-2020»:-who-are-the-protagonist-couples

In the end we are there. The hypothesis of a virtual edition that would have done without infrared cameras that secretly film the visits of singles to the girlfriends' apartments has passed, Temptation Island returns at a time when all we did was talk about how relationships and feelings would change in Covid's time – 19. At Is Morus Relais, however, it is as if everything had remained as it was before the virus: after securing the workers and making all the necessary investigations, the couples disembark and begin to prepare psychologically for the 21 longer days of their lives, those who will separate them from their partner hoping not to fall into the temptation of single and that the public will be able to follow from Thursday 2 July in prime time on Canale 5.

You are ready? COUNTDOWN begins, the journey into feelings is about to return … 🔥 See you Thursday at 21. 20 on Channel 5! #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/gcdhgSKro5 – Temptation Island (@TemptationITA) June 29 , 2020

To face the first bonfires and the first Pinnettu of the lockdout under the wise guidance of Filippo Bisciglia , never so excited for the restart of the program, there will be six couples formed by Nip and Vip : the known faces are those of Antonella Elia and Pietro Delle Piane, who held the bench in the last edition of Grande Fratello Vip because of the alleged betrayal of the latter during Antonella's stay in the House, and Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso , engaged for 3 years and ready to test the solidity of their relationship. More numerous, however, are ordinary people, namely: Valeria and Chavy, determined to understand if coexistence is the right step for their future; Sofia and Alexander , who try not to mind an age difference of well 17 years (she is 30 years and he 47); Anna and Andrea , also struggling with 10 years of difference but also with the desire for a child and a marriage; and finally Annamaria and Antonio, who undertake to put a stone above the many pranks that Antonio has allowed himself in recent years.

And while there are those who anticipate that a couple has already broken out on the first episode, waiting to review Temptation Island and his little rituals, including the parade of singles with blue and red hoods on their heads and “I have a video for you” of Bisciglia is becoming more and more urgent. We weren't sure we would see Temptation Island again this year but, as he got to emphasize the landlord at VanityFair.it, «a summer without Temptation Island would have been a bit like a summer without the Festivalbar And Games without frontiers in the eighties: sad ». The production has been activated to ensure that the cult does not set and that, above all, it keeps the Italians company in a historical period still shrouded in uncertainty and with the television that tries slowly to start again.

