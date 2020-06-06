ten-foundations-that-do-not-stain-the-mask

It is perhaps one of the most difficult make-up challenges of this strange spring 2020: find the perfect match between foundation and mask. Too fluid, too light, too bright, too concentrated or too little. It does not come out. Yet there must be a solution: «The number one rule is to give preference to an ultra light and long lasting texture that offers the sensation of” bare skin “,” he explains Patrizia Mazzitelli, Product & Training Director of Einsenberg Paris. With his help we have tried to identify what are the characteristics that a “mask free” foundation must have.

IDENTIKIT OF THE FORMULA

«I would certainly prefer a fluid texture, which as I said above does not create any thickness and has a long hold. An SPF 25 protection with a PA +++ is a plus as it protects the face exposed to light from damage due to aggression from the sun's rays. According to “plus” to consider is the presence of natural active ingredients that maintain good hydration. In addition, a formula that can also be applied to the eye area can avoid overlapping products and increase comfort during the day “.

IF THE SKIN SHOWS STAPLES

« Wearing the mask, small imperfections such as pimples or excess sebum located in the covered area can be a problem even for those who are not normally subject to it. An oil-free and non-comedogenic texture is to be preferred. Evening face cleansing with a product suitable for removing make-up and pollution particles from the face and eye area, it remains an indispensable must. For skins that are regularly subject to pimples I suggest inserting the application of a balancing / purifying mask in the weekly routine in order to free the pores and rebalance the production of sebum “.

THE ANTI-STAIN APPLICATION TECHNIQUE

«In order for a foundation not to stain, its formula must be non-transfer and long lasting. The application can continue to be the one we usually prefer, fingertips, beauty blender, brush and it is a good habit to wait a few minutes before wearing the mask. A secret for the hottest days? After applying the foundation, quickly pass an ice cube, touching the whole face “.

ERRORS THAT CAN BE COMMITTED

«Two simple rules to respect for a perfect make-up even with the mask: do not rush, apply the foundation and wait for it to dry and avoid too much texture rich / oily or in powder form “.

