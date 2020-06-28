ten-instagram-profiles-to-follow-for-a-drag-queen-inspired-make-up

This year, due to the restrictive measures for the Coronavirus, the usual parades will not be held on the streets of the city which, from June 1969 , the year that marked the turning point of the LGBTQ + movement, celebrate the universality of civil rights.

In that year, on the night between 27 and 28 June, violent unrest and protests triggered due to yet another police raid on a local – lo Stonewell Inn in New York – frequented by homosexuals and transgenders. That was the beginning of decades of struggles and battles , of small steps forward for the recognition of civil rights and universal freedoms that still do not stop today.

Despite the exceptional absence of the colorful processions of this year, the desire for struggle and vindication does not go away. This is why we decided to celebrate it in beauty letting ourselves be inspired by some of the Drag Queen most influential on the web to recreate ultra bold and colorful make-up. Ten profiles with an irreverent and super creative look for an artistic makeup with a wow effect. But to join the rainbow battle, however, there are also many beauty brands that have activated ad hoc or created initiatives limited edition products to celebrate Pride Month .

Like Douglas who invites to express his personality and embracing diversity, just like the employees of the brand, who on the site tell their own idea of ​​Pride. But not only. Just navigate a little on the platform to discover their suggestions to recreate ultra colorful and scenographic make-up.

Of the same opinion Sephora which, given the absence of the parades, will collect the most beautiful photos of the Pride-themed looks and publish them on the Sephora Italia Instagram channel for a real digital parade. Participating is easy, just publish your look and share it with the hashtag # SephoraWearYourPride by tagging @sephoraitalia. Exceptional testimonials of the initiative are the same Sephora employees who throughout the month of June wanted to take their Pride to the streets of their city.

Also Pinalli follows the Pride wave activating six days of special promotions, with products sold at unbeatable prices, aimed at celebrating love in all its forms. Of the same idea Avon , who continues in his mission and his commitment against the homophobia fighting gender differences.

