World

Ten red dresses, such as that of Nairobi

nj April 6, 2020
ten-red-dresses,-such-as-that-of-nairobi
Dieci abiti rossi, come quello di Nairobi

Browse gallery

A silk dress, in the color of passion. Thus, the most beloved counterfeiter of the small screen greets his gang and fans, with a cool change of clothes, far from the suit that made the robbers of The Paper House iconic. To imitate it, our shopping selection

Nairobi , the character of The paper house , left his fans breathless in the final of the third season of the successful Spanish series created by Álex Pina for Netflix . “Will he die or be saved?” Was the most frequent question among his aficionados .

In the fourth season, launched by the streaming giant on April 3, the counterfeiter of the band played by Alba Flores fights for his life and does not abandon his companions. Until the sixth episode, when (spoiler !!!) sacrifices himself to save the people he loves.

An unexpected moment that leaves, to all fans, a feeling halfway between unexpected surprise and bitter taste.

But the memory of Nairobi will continue to echo in the thoughts of his robbing friends. And his loyal fans. Because Ágata Jiménez, his real name, has taught a lot, inside and outside the Bank of Spain. Like the belief that one can be a family even in the most unconventional way possible, but also the dream of a matriarchy as a winning weapon.

Leave us like this, lying on a green lawn , idealizing the pregnancy he so desired, wearing a soft dress, with a deep V-neckline, in red silk. The color, moreover, is super trendy, and is also loved by real style icons, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle.

We have selected 10 spring and graceful dresses, similar to his, from show off in spring, even at home and even suitable for those who are pregnant. A gallery “for Nairobi”, as the Professor would say. It is our fashion dedication to the most beloved, rebellious, magnetic, cheerful and charismatic counterfeiter of the small screen.

READ ALSO

15 unforgettable moments on the catwalk to (re) see

READ ALSO

Sarah Jessica Parker does 55: she too (yes) has a horror look in curriculum

nj

Related Articles

January 24, 2020
8

Global Reactive Power Compensation SVC Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : ABB, Siemens, Baoding UNT Electric, Captech, Irizar Group

Label Printers Market
March 24, 2020
7

Label Printers Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2025 | Zebra (US), SATO (JP), Honeywell (US), Brother (JP)

coronavirus,-the-parents-of-the-38-year-old-from-codogno:-«they-still-have-to-swab-us»
February 22, 2020
14

Coronavirus, the parents of the 38-year-old from Codogno: «They still have to swab us»

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market
March 23, 2020
8

Cancer Stem Cell Market Production and Consumption 2020-2026 by Manufacturers Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Merck KGaA

Close