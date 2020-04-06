ten-red-dresses,-such-as-that-of-nairobi

Nairobi , the character of The paper house , left his fans breathless in the final of the third season of the successful Spanish series created by Álex Pina for Netflix . “Will he die or be saved?” Was the most frequent question among his aficionados .

In the fourth season, launched by the streaming giant on April 3, the counterfeiter of the band played by Alba Flores fights for his life and does not abandon his companions. Until the sixth episode, when (spoiler !!!) sacrifices himself to save the people he loves.

An unexpected moment that leaves, to all fans, a feeling halfway between unexpected surprise and bitter taste.

But the memory of Nairobi will continue to echo in the thoughts of his robbing friends. And his loyal fans. Because Ágata Jiménez, his real name, has taught a lot, inside and outside the Bank of Spain. Like the belief that one can be a family even in the most unconventional way possible, but also the dream of a matriarchy as a winning weapon.

Leave us like this, lying on a green lawn , idealizing the pregnancy he so desired, wearing a soft dress, with a deep V-neckline, in red silk. The color, moreover, is super trendy, and is also loved by real style icons, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle.

We have selected 10 spring and graceful dresses, similar to his, from show off in spring, even at home and even suitable for those who are pregnant. A gallery “for Nairobi”, as the Professor would say. It is our fashion dedication to the most beloved, rebellious, magnetic, cheerful and charismatic counterfeiter of the small screen.

READ ALSO

15 unforgettable moments on the catwalk to (re) see

READ ALSO

Sarah Jessica Parker does 55: she too (yes) has a horror look in curriculum