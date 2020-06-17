ten-years-of-maxxi:-the-(social)-events-scheduled

The MAXXI, National Museum of the 21st Century Arts blows out ten candles. To celebrate this important anniversary, the Roman museum space has decided to create a calendar of social events.

Among these, the festival A story for the future , a ten-hour digital marathon on social channels of the museum in the company of major Italian and international institutions, artists, architects, designers, critics, curators, scientists who will question and dialogue on the social function and digital potential of museums around the world following the pandemic.

The event, of which Vanity Fair Italia is a media partner, is held Thursday 18 June, from 11 to 21, and is divided into two sections.

The first: MAXXI in the world, or are global museums still needed? , a reflection on how the pandemic affected the function, organization, perception and offer of museums (the MAXXI online schedule during the lockdown had more than 13 millions of views). In the post-emergence reality Covid – 19, redefined by digitization and social distance, can museums continue to develop as the main public research space? How to reconcile the local and global dimension of contemporary research? These and other topics for discussion.

The second: Towards a new ecosystem of creation poses a challenge for museums to become the main laboratories for experimenting and defining a new ecosystem of creation, which involves ever wider communities and practices of sharing ever more poliform knowledge. In this section, there will be a focus on the theme of living and how Coronavirus has influenced and modified the relationship between us and the home, the way we live it. Introduced and moderated by Giovanna Melandri , President of the MAXXI Foundation; Hou Hanru Artistic director of MAXXI; Bartolomeo Pietromarchi, Director of MAXXI Arte; Margherita Guccione, recently at the helm of the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of MiBACT after directing for 10 years MAXXI Architettura and Pippo Ciorra , Senior Curator of MAXXI Architettura, many guests who will take turns on the virtual stage of MAXXI, starting from Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini and President of the Chamber Roberto Fico, who will open the Festival.

Among the protagonists: the virologist Ilaria Capua ; the architects David Adjaye, Petra Blaisse, Rem Koolhaas, Renzo Piano, Carlo Ratti, Hashim Sarkis, Patrick Schumacher, Cino Zucchi, Sara Marini; the artists Thomas Hirschhorn, Piero Gilardi, Miltos Manetas, Diego Marcon, Margherita Moscardini, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Tomás Saraceno, Marinella Senatore, Nico Vascellari ; the designers Formafantasma and Daniel Perlin . And then Malcom Pagani, Vice Director of Vanity Fair, Roberto Pisoni, Director of Sky Arte , Massimiliano Tonelli, Director of Artribune , all three media partners of the Festival.

The live dialogues and the recorded contributions, also thanks to the collaboration of Sky Arte, are alternated with videos telling the most significant exhibitions, performances and moments of the first ten years of the MAXXI. Starting from the intense interview of 2009 to Zaha Hadid , at the opening of the Festival at 11. 45 created for the museum by 3D Produzioni and, following, the wonderful dance performance of Sasha Waltz and Guests, also from 2009, both on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly completed empty building. In closing, however, at 20. 55, the performance / concert of Pedro Reyes of 2015, with weapons seized from Mexican drug traffickers turned into musical instruments. During the day, the performances of Tarek Atoui and Mazen Kerbaj, Marinella Senatore, Trisha Brown Dance Company, Public Movement, Alessandro Sciarroni, Francesca Grilli, Poi & Calzadilla.

But it does not end here. Also on 18 June also opens AT HOME 20. 20 , an exhibition that aims to shed light on how Coronavirus has changed the way we live the house. «The theme of living – says Giovanna Melandri, President of the MAXXI Foundation – is more than ever topical today, after the long period of lockdown that has changed forever our idea of ​​home and use of the domestic space. It therefore seemed right to develop this line of research, through the visions and intuitions of artists, architects, designers and creatives “.

At the base of the original exhibition path a double dialogue: the first between the individual house and the collective house, from Villa Malaparte to Corviale; the second in the form of real duets between authors belonging to very different eras and geographies. The new version, curated by Margherita Guccione and Pippo Ciorra, is enriched with a sort of «exhibition within the exhibition», with works of architecture and design, documents, interviews, video projects and an articulated film screening program. On display the voices and faces of great architects, such as Paolo Portoghesi, David Adjaye, Patrik Schumacher of Studio Hadid and Maria Giuseppina Grasso Cannizzo who, in a series of video-selfies, they expose ideas, moods and reflections on the impact of the pandemic on their profession. The project also includes the contributions of the Circolo del design di Torino and the radioarchitecture group which, through written word and video contributions, asked architects, designers, critics and analysts such as they imagine the future of architecture.

The large installation Home sweet Rome / No man is an Insula by Rintala Eggertsson , the wooden house with two floors already present in the original setting, which occupies the entire width of the exhibition gallery and where the visitor can go up, has been redesigned to host a special film screening program, curated by Art Doc Festival, to investigate the thousand faces of contemporary living through documentaries, short films, video reports and interviews. Works by Francesca Molteni, Benedetta Nervi and Irene Pantaleo, Emiliano Martina, Valeria Parisi and Nicolangelo Gelormini will be screened. Also on display are five video projects created by young talents selected through the European Future Architecture Platform project within a workshop coordinated by MAXXI and supported by the presence of important international artists and videomakers, such as Bêka & Lemoine, Jasmina Cibic and others.

Patricia Urquiola, Konstantin Grcic, Didier Fiuza Faustino, Humberto Campana, Bêka & Lemoine, Sou Fujimoto, Martí Guixé are, instead, the seven protagonists of Casa Mondo, an ambitious digital exhibition project, entirely conceived and developed for Instagram, which always kicks off the 18 June. The project, curated by Domitilla Dardi and Elena Tinacci, foresees a research dedicated precisely to the transformation of the domestic space during the lockdown and to their expansion aimed at welcoming new experiences previously thought only for the outside. The project will be articulated through a series of posts on an author's instagram profile, edited by Studio Formafantasma.

The whole Festival is broadcast live on MAXXI social channels. Here for the live YouTube.

