tgr-leonardo,-the-sars-cov-2-coronavirus-was-not-created-in-the-laboratory

The natural origin of the new coronavirus is ascertained by a recent study on Nature Medicine that compares the viral genomes. The report from 2015 refers to a study from the time that has nothing to do with the current pandemic, experts say

Let's face it. The now famous service of the Tgr Leonardo of a few years ago that is circulating from a couple of days a little goosebumps makes it come: in 2015 in China a new virus was potentially created in the laboratory potentially dangerous for the human being , combining the Sars coronavirus with another bats coronavirus . Coincidence? Just do a little research on the web (avoiding Matteo Salvini's relaunches) to understand that yes, they are just coincidences . Because the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 which is scaring the world today is of natural origin . Let's see why.

Conspiracy theories on the origin of the new coronavirus have spread faster than the pathogen itself since the first news of the outbreak of the epidemic in Wuhan. Unfortunately the bufala has increasingly taken hold and the service of Tg Leonardo, decontextualized , is helping to feed it.

Let us therefore reconstruct the context. That journalistic product of 2015 refers to an article of the same year published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine entitled Sars-like cluster of circulating bat coronavirus pose threat for human emergence which discussed a research carried out in China who was creating a new coronavirus in the laboratory that would have the potential to infect the human being and, being based on the coronavirus of Sars , the community Scientific was discussing the risk-benefit relationship of such research.

It must be said that the scientists who study – and yes, sometimes modify – viruses in the world are not dangerous criminals with delusions of omnipotence or mercenaries in the pay of governments to deliberately create biological weapons. They are researchers who believe that their research can instead be used precisely to prevent situations such as the one we are in now : to study viruses that do not exist in nature at the moment but which could be generated by pure randomness or by our behavior (invasion of habitats, promiscuity with pets and exotic animals, etc.) to develop strategies to cut off the emergency if it should arise.

Just compare the sequence of the new coronavirus with that of other natural coronaviruses to highlight the fact that, however similar they may be, there are differences evenly distributed across the genome . If instead the virus had been modified and then escaped / let out from a laboratory we would have a substantial sequence identity and here and there in well localized areas of the pieces completely several, which would correspond to packets of genes artificially added by scientists.

To confirm this, the same Nature Medicine has released about ten days ago (on 17 March) an article on origin of the new coronavirus . The authors of the document have precisely compared the genomic data available on Sars-Cov-2 with the known sequences of other coronaviruses, concluding this: “our analysis clearly shows that Sars-Cov-2 is not a laboratory construct or a deliberately manipulated virus “.

And who among politicians and VIPs , despite the scientific evidence and the explanations of experts that their profession can do it, continues to share trite and withdrawn conspiracy theories, embellished with alarmist emoticons and punctuation, does nothing but feed unfounded fears and suspicions, giving proof of lack of civic sense as well as critical sense .