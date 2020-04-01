“thanks-a-million”,-jennifer-lopez-(reminds-us)-of-the-value-of-generosity

«Today is never more time to give back». Jennifer Lopez, on Instagram, asked that Thanks a Million , his new TV series, is loaded with a new meaning. Although produced in unsuspected times, when Coronavirus was still not known and in the world it was given free circulation, hugging and finding themselves all in one room, Thanks a Million has in generosity its only raison d'etre. JLo, who is executive producer and performer of the series, has called together nine friends, celebrities determined to return part of their fortune.

Each, in the ten episodes of which the production is made, on debuting on the American Quibi on April 6, must donate one hundred thousand dollars to the person who has most influenced his life. There are old boxing instructors, neighborhood volunteers, special girls. Then, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Karlie Kloss . “The small acts of daily kindness unite us in amazing ways,” says the model in the trailer of Thanks a Million , a trailer in which she is explained as the first beneficiary of one hundred thousand dollars must, in turn, identify a second beneficiary to whom to give half of the sum received.

Jennifer Lopez, who in the days of the pandemic wanted to remember the importance of giving others what they can, has tried with the series to kick off a beneficial chain, in which those who receive are ready to give back . Thanks a Million , in which Aaron Rodgers, Tracy Morgan, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias and Anthony Davis also took part, is the “do” without the “des” , a gesture of selfless gratitude that, in ten episodes, led the ten celebrities to donate one million dollars.

