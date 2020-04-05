«thanks-italy»:-the-new-barilla-commercial-that-fills-you-with-emotion

One spot to say “thank you” to those who now fight the coronavirus emergency on the front line, to its employees, to Italy that resists: it is the latest initiative of the Barilla Group which, starting from Sunday 5 April, will broadcast an emotional video on the main national TV broadcasters to express his sincere closeness to all those who are making their contribution to face the difficult moment.

The words of the spot were born from the collaboration with Holden Studios , the creative laboratory of the Holden School, and the voice is from Sophia Loren : icon that embodies the beauty and excellence of our country, which has always spontaneously and proudly recounts Italianness in the world.

The actress immediately accepted the company invitation, shared the message, and took part in the project completely pro bono, to convey through his unmistakable voice his closeness and his sincere affection for Italy and its people. Born with the collaboration of the Publicis Italia agency , the spot weaves the rearranged notes for orchestra by Vangelis – one of the most famous and beloved melodies related to Barilla – at images of places and faces of Italy.

Thanks for In this wonderful spot Barilla goes primarily to doctors and nurses who face the emergency on the front line, but also to pharmacists, cashiers, workers, transporters, to employees of the entire agri-food chain who are dedicated to the good of the country, to all of us who now do our part.

It is not the only initiative put in place: the Barilla Group was among the first to take the field to make a contribution concrete to combat the emergency. In fact, he donated over 2 million euros to the Maggiore Hospital of Parma, the Civil Protection and the Red Cross of Parma.

READ ALSO

Donations from food companies for the Coronavirus emergency