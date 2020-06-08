thanksday:-complimentary-haircuts-for-doctors,-nurses-and-healthcare-professionals

During the pandemic peak, our gratitude to those who helped us to overcome the most difficult moments we expressed it with great and uninterrupted applause to doctors, nurses, and health workers, who worked tirelessly for all of us. Now that we are almost out of the tunnel, that we have left, there are those who wanted to give a moment of well-being and self-care to start again with these energies of these everyday heroes.

The idea is of Stefano Bonomi , Milanese hairstylist also known for his participation in the television program «Detto Fatto», which involved the team of Cotril , haircare brand, in an event of thanks and gratitude to those who took care of our health in the hospital Luigi Sacco of Milan .

Thus was born # ThanksDay , which took place Sunday 7 June, with the collaboration of Mrs. Rosaria Rizzo of the Sacco Hospital, together with the fundamental support of Cotril who made available the spaces of his Academy in Bollate, adjacent to the company's headquarters, where doctors, nurses and health workers were finally able to take a break and receive a makeover of the hair look to turn post covid page 19.

Giuliano Peretti, owner of the Cotril Salons by Giuliano in Milan, Monica Barucci, participated in the initiative full of positivity and gratitude Technical Director Cotril, and the Ambassador team including two of the symbolic faces of the brand, Giovanni Iovino and Faick Zeakai who, together with the others, have studied a new cut for each of them, the post-covid cut, a wish for a good start after much work and suffering.

“We are very happy today and that so many people have joined, there was a need for positivity. That of Milan is only a starting point, there

would like to repeat the “format” also in other cities and with Cotril we are already taking action. It is a small gesture but it is also an important sign of gratitude to those who have done so much for us and allowed us to pass the quarantine “comfortably on the sofa at home” “, he declared Stefano Bonomi .

“We were looking forward to our #ThanksDay, an appointment we have been working on for months. The idea was born, almost by chance, during the lockdown, from a phone call with Stefano who proposed this beautiful initiative to us … of course we immediately accepted it with enthusiasm. Today you can breathe a special atmosphere, and being told by the people you meet that, after a long time, they finally came back to feeling like human beings , I was very impressed and repaid us for the efforts made, “commented Dr. Francesca Fiore, Marketing Manger Cotril .

This is just one of the initiatives that Cotril has undertaken in these difficult months to provide assistance to those who have worked on the front lines to ensure that the emergency is overcome. Other projects include the conversion of part of the production into sanitizers, the creation of safety tools for hairdressers, such as masks and protective shields to be used in the salon , the streaming sessions during the lockdown, up to the donation of hundreds of visors to the Civil Protection of Bollate . The first concern of the company was also to make workers safe: smart working was adopted immediately for the offices, while the production plant was always operational following all the protocols required by the decrees. Finally, the # Andràtuttobene policy was activated.