that-beauty-found-in-the-courtyards-of-half-of-italy

Perhaps it was, the most beautiful day of the Italian internet. The one where social networks were filled with balconies, courtyards and songs . In which wireless communication took place through the windows, and the influencers were the players facing the windowsill, who filled the timelines. Fanfaroma had launched the appeal on Facebook, but almost nobody knew it: “We go out to the balcony and play together, even if far away”. At 18 on a Friday 13 replied. Half an hour later, the images were on the timeline of half the country (you exaggerate, but hopes feed on hyperbolas): a guitarist of 10 years that improvise Knockin on heaven's door ; a transverse flute that makes Despacito ; of the companions who clash What will be, what will be , which will be, who will know of my life . A Monti sing We are the world , the one beyond charity. One attacks the stereo in the courtyard: We are the champions . What a lot we are there: it is the World final of 2006.

Aside from those, it's all Italian repertoire. In a courtyard in via Canonica in Milan the condominiums sing The world by Jimmy Fontana, the one who the world never stopped for a moment. The night always chases the day and the day will come . A few kilometers further the trumpeter Raffaele Kohler improvises O mia bela Madunina , but also Beautiful Hello. “Go Milan”. «Come on Italy, we can do it». Worldwide delirium, the most beautiful. In the blue painted blue , Sciuri sciuri and violinists on the roofs that played who knows what melodies. All classics, which is never wrong.

The best are the Neapolitans, who are not beaten by songs on the streets by anyone in the world. The songs they sing from the buildings with the lights on above the empty streets seem written for 'sti days here. There is Naples , the invitation of Nino D'Angelo to forget 'and problems and get to sing' . Few nuances, perfect lack for these times. There is the collective cantata of Abbracciame , by Andrea Sonnino, made near via Duomo. A guitar arpeggio and the invitation: Embrace me stronger, as long as you fuck . And there is Napule is by Pino Daniele: the one who Napule is a thousand fears , but also na 'walk, int' and viche miezo all'ate . For forgotten problems, the hug and the walk is still early. But all this good songs don't know. And thanks to them we found the beauty in the most snubbed place of adulthood, but that seemed to us to be the edge of the world as children: the backyard.

