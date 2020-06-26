that's-why-kate-middleton-“looks-a-bit-like-prince-philip”

The strength of Kate Middleton as future queen of England is in the support that will give the future king William . “Theirs is a modern wedding because it is the result of love, yet it is at the same time” old style “. Because Kate appears above all as a supporting figure to her husband “, she explained to People Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown .

This role is fundamental for the future of the monarchy: «Kate shines with her own light, but knows her place in the royal family.

She never tries to eclipse her husband » said royal biographer Penny Junior. “I think Kate looks a bit like Prince Philip , who has always supported the queen Elizabeth II . “

William himself spoke of how important it is to him the support of his wife, from whom he had children George , Charlotte and Louis . Explaining that they face all the challenges together: « Kate and I support each other , we live all together and together we evolve and learn “.

Even Prince Philip, as told by the first season of the Netflix series The Crown , he soon learned that his most important task was to support his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. A memorable scene shows Elizabeth's father, king George , who says to Philip: « She is your job “.

Filippo retired from public life in 2017 after decades of service in the royal family . When asked about the secret of his seventy-two year marriage to the queen (the longest marriage of an English monarch) minimized, ironic: « I make her laugh . ” But according to the royal biographer Gyles Brandreth he is the real force behind the throne: «The Queen wears the crown, but her husband wears trousers. Firm and always supportive in Her Majesty's choices ». Kate seems to have learned from Filippo. The Cambridge are a team . With her always one step behind him but in reality , according to the chronicle experts royalty, in command.

