the-10-tax-havens-in-the-world

Goldfinger Mission , In the secret service of his majesty , The world is not enough and Casino Royal . What do these films have in common, in addition to James Bond? Simple: in all these films reference is made to Switzerland , and in particular to its banks. But for those who, today, want to open an account far from prying eyes, the first place to think about are the Cayman Islands and the United States . Yes, because, thanks to the Financial Secrecy Index , now in its sixth edition, a ranking has been created which establishes which countries are based on mainly financial and legal characteristics, they can be considered tax havens.

Also this year the Cayman Islands are confirmed as the best place to bring their legal (and also illegal) capitals , but have recently been included in the blacklist of the European Union .

The main novelty, on the other hand, is that of the second place for the United States, which thus overtakes Switzerland and has to settle for the third step. To be kept under control is certainly Great Britain, which in just two years has reached the 12 ° place compared to 23 ° of 2018. Two countries of the European Union, Luxembourg and Holland, are respectively in sixth and eighth positions.

It's Italy? We find it only in the 41 place .

But what is the Financial Secrecy Index?

The index of financial secrecy classifies each country according to the intensity with which the legal and financial system of the same country allows wealthy people and criminals to hide and launder money from all over the world. The secrecy score ranges from 0 (total transparency) to 100 (maximum secrecy). Subsequently, the country's secrecy score is then combined with the volume of financial activities carried out within the same country by non-residents to calculate how much financial secrecy is provided to the world by that single jurisdiction.

The top ten



Cayman Islands

USA

Switzerland

Hong Kong

Singapore

Luxembourg

Japan

Netherlands

British Virgin Islands

United Arab Emirates

The positive side

There is a positive aspect, however. As evidenced by the Tax Justice Network , the secrecy index of the world is decreasing. From 2018 to today, in fact, it has fallen by 7%. Alex Cobham, CEO of Tax Justice Network, pointed out that “the world has begun to win the fight against financial secrecy”.

